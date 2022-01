NFT’s are becoming omnipresent. After scrambling the financial world and giving the art world a makeover that looks seemingly permanent, NFT is making a foray into the food world too. The world’s first NFT restaurant’ will open in New York and is dubbed the Flyfish Club. What should one expect from the world’s first NFT restaurant? Will it serve food that one can see and salivate after but not eat? That’s pretty much like the gorgeous dresses that put Selfridges on the map as the world’s first retailer to sell NFT’s of Paco Rabanne’s dresses. You can see them, love them and appreciate them even be its owner but not don them!

