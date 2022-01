How it happened: It was a strong start offensively for Indiana on Monday night. The Hoosiers raced to an early 5-0 lead and led by as many as 10 in the opening 20 minutes. Indiana scored 1.32 points per possession on 16-of-26 shooting from the field. Jordan Geronimo came off the bench and gave the Hoosiers six points and three rebounds in eight minutes. Trayce Jackson-Davis went for 14 points and six rebounds in the first half. But Indiana’s defense wasn’t nearly as sharp as usual. Nebraska made five of its 10 3-point attempts and scored 1.14 points per possession to trail by just six at 45-39 at intermission.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO