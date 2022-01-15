ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Community Foundation for N.Va. opens 2022 scholarship program

By SUN GAZETTE NEWSPAPERS
Inside Nova
 3 days ago

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia is accepting...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Hunterdon Healthcare Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Applications for scholarships for individuals pursuing careers in healthcare are being accepted by the Hunterdon Healthcare Foundation. Scholarships will be awarded through the Jean Alvater Baker Educational Fund, Albert Kahn and Mary Kahn, R.N. Educational Fund, ERS Charitable Fund, Millie E. Apgar Educational Scholarship Fund for Health Professionals, Dr. Reinhard and Dr. Helga Schwartz Nursing Education Scholarship, Wingover Scholarship Fund for Nursing Education, and Patricia M. Psenisky Nursing Scholarship Fund.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#College#Charity#Sun Gazette Newspapers#Rappahannock Media Llc#The Community Foundation
New Britain Herald

Community Foundation launches series of programs to support local non-profits, business owners

NEW BRITAIN – The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain will launch a series of new programs in 2022 to support local non-profit organizations and business owners. The Capacity Building Program is an initiative that provides training, networking and funding opportunities. The program will provide new opportunities for local nonprofit organizations serving Berlin, New Britain, Plainville and Southington.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
whereyat.com

Applications for Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s Apprentice Program Are Open

Want to shake it up and learn alongside the best? Your chance is here with applications open now until January 31 for Tales of the Cocktail Foundation's exclusive mentorship program, the Cocktail Apprentice Program. Between 28 and 34 new apprentices will be welcomed into the Red Coast program and have...
JOBS
Inside Nova

Alzheimer's Association hosting screening of 'Bewildered,' community forum

The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter will host a free screening of the award-winning short film "Bewildered," followed by a virtual community forum on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 5:30-7 p.m. "Bewildered," directed by Gregor Wilson and starring Keith David and Maria Howell, depicts the journey of world-famous, husband...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Inside Nova

Strategic plan for Prince William schools focuses on academic achievement, emotional wellness

The Prince William County School Board offered high praise for Superintendent LaTanya McDade’s proposed four-year strategic plan Wednesday night, lauding the increased achievement and staffing goals it lays out. McDade’s plan features a series of targets around academic achievement, student social-emotional wellness, community engagement and internal division-wide organizational standards...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
The 74

There Is No 'Big Quit' in K-12 Education

The full numbers aren’t in yet, but 2021 will likely set a modern record for number of Americans who quit their jobs. Economists have dubbed it the Great Resignation, as millions of employees search for higher pay and better working conditions.  Is this Big Quit happening in education? The data suggest the answer is no. […]
EDUCATION
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Students Hold Walkout Over District’s Response To COVID Pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A student walkout was held Tuesday in St. Paul, with hundreds across the district demanding better COVID-19 precautions to stay in school. Some of the St. Paul students in the group Minnesota Teen Activists, which organized the walkout, met Tuesday morning to announce their demands for the district, which include more KN95 or N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning. Last week, the district said all St. Paul schools will remain open for in-person learning, as several other districts shifted online. The district says...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Inside Nova

Fairfax superintendent Braband to lead state association

Dr. Scott S. Brabrand, superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools, has been named as the new executive director of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents. Brabrand, who manages the 12th largest school division in the country with about 180,000 students, will complete five years as Fairfax's superintendent before he begins his leadership of the state association in July, according to a news release Thursday.
FAIRFAX, VA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts To Provide Weekly At-Home COVID Tests For Students, Staff At Schools

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts will start making weekly at-home COVID tests available for students and staff at schools across the state later this month. The tests will come from the 26 million rapid at-home COVID tests coming to Massachusetts over next three months, according to a joint announcement Tuesday from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Health. Starting this week, schools can sign up to get the at-home rapid antigen tests. Participating students and staff will use them once a week. Schools that join the program will receive tests during the week of January 24. They’ll get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
richlandsource.com

Community Foundation for Crawford County offering scholarships

BUCYRUS -- The Community Foundation for Crawford County has announced its scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 school year are now open and available on their website at www.cfcrawford.org/scholarships. The foundation is encouraging anyone looking for free money for college to start now. “There’s no time like the present for students...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Panhandle Post

Newblom Foundation accepting scholarship, grant applications

Wally A. Seiler has announced that the Darold A. Newblom Foundation is now accepting applications for grants and scholarships which will be given by the foundation in May, 2022. Seiler serves as Secretary-Treasurer for the foundation which was established under the terms of the Last Will and Testament of the late Mr. Newblom.
ALLIANCE, NE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Permian Basin Area Foundation opens scholarship application

Permian Basin Area Foundation is pleased to announce the opening of the 2022-2023 scholarship cycle. Students and counselors may view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 85 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks, which can be accessed through the Permian Basin Area Foundation website, www.pbaf.org. The application deadline is March 31.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy