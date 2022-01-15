Community Foundation for N.Va. opens 2022 scholarship program

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts will start making weekly at-home COVID tests available for students and staff at schools across the state later this month. The tests will come from the 26 million rapid at-home COVID tests coming to Massachusetts over next three months, according to a joint announcement Tuesday from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Health. Starting this week, schools can sign up to get the at-home rapid antigen tests. Participating students and staff will use them once a week. Schools that join the program will receive tests during the week of January 24. They’ll get...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO