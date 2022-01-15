ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joao Pedro leveller stuns Newcastle to earn Watford last-gasp point

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Joao Pedro snatched a priceless victory from Newcastle’s grasp as Watford struck late to deny them a foothold in the fight for Premier League survival.

The Portuguese frontman headed the Hornets level three minutes from time to stun the locals among a crowd of 52,223 at St James’ Park and claim a 1-1 draw.

Eddie Howe’s men, who had £25million signing Chris Wood among their number for the first time, looked to have won it through Allan Saint-Maximin’s superb 49th-minute strike, but they retreated as the visitors sought a way back into the game and ultimately were made to pay for their passivity.

Newcastle started with real tempo as Sean Longstaff forced an early corner and Saint-Maximin sent a dangerous ball across the six-yard box, although Emmanuel Dennis passed up a promising opportunity for the visitors when he drilled a sixth-minute free-kick straight into the defensive wall after Jonjo Shelvey had been booked for a trip on Juraj Kucka.

The Magpies were denied by the crossbar after Joelinton had flicked Ryan Fraser’s deflected 11th-minute cross towards goal, but they were spared four minutes later when, after Saint-Maximin had squandered possession on halfway, Josh King fired into the side-netting from Pedro’s through-ball.

Joelinton volleyed wide at the far post after Fraser and Longstaff had worked a short corner and Wood sent a looping header over from another Fraser cross, with the home side exerting the more consistent pressure.

The New Zealand international was unable to hit the target once again after Jamaal Lascelles had headed Kieran Trippier’s 24th-minute corner towards goal and Fabian Schar failed to work goalkeeper Ben Foster when he got his head to Trippier’s inviting free-kick seven minutes later.

Longstaff lifted a left-foot shot high over the bar after Saint-Maximin, who had until that point endured a frustrating afternoon, had made progress down the left and pulled the ball back.

Hornets debutant Samir headed tamely at Martin Dubravka in first-half stoppage time as the deadlock remained unbroken.

However, it did so for only four minutes longer and, perhaps fittingly for a a game which had become increasingly scrappy, the opening goal arrived courtesy of an error.

Full-back Jeremy Ngakia was robbed by Saint-Maximin as he chased down Shelvey’s hopeful ball forward, but what followed was of much higher quality as the Frenchman cut inside menacingly before blasting a vicious shot past the helpless Foster.

Watford responded and Dubravka had to claw a lofted Pedro shot from underneath his crossbar before denying King as he raced through on goal seconds later.

And, with the Hornets’ adopting a more adventurous approach in the search for an equaliser, the game started to open up.

Newcastle old boy Moussa Sissoko should have levelled from Dennis’ 67th-minute pass but stabbed his shot wastefully wide, and it was left to Pedro to snatch a point three minutes from time with a fine header from substitute Kiko Femenia’s cross.

Related
The Independent

What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
The Independent

Newcastle already at ‘every game is like a cup final’ stage, admits Paul Dummett

Paul Dummett has warned Newcastle they face 18 cup finals in their attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League.The Magpies squandered an opportunity to lift themselves out of the drop zone on Saturday when they allowed a lead slip from their grasp as fellow strugglers Watford snatched a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.Dummett, a veteran of the club’s last slide into the Sky Bet Championship at the end of the 2015-16 campaign and a series of near misses since, knows exactly what it will take to avoid a repeat, and is aware that process cannot start soon enough.He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford boss Ranieri: Look for me, Joao Pedro is a crack

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is delighted with the form of Joao Pedro. The 20-year-old has begun to find his feet under Ranieri and he scored a late equaliser on Saturday to earn Watford a point at Newcastle. Ranieri, speaking ahead of Tuesday's crunch game with Burnley, has been impressed with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford keeper Foster happy with role for Newcastle draw

Ben Foster was delighted to help Watford 'stop the rot' against Newcastle United on Saturday. The Hornets finally ended a run of seven defeats in all competitions with a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park. "I'm glad I could help the team a little bit today," Watford keeper Foster told...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

The Warm Down: Relegation battle heats up as Joao Pedro equalises late

On a chilly afternoon in North England, Newcastle United and Watford arrived at St. James' Park both desperate for three points in their fight to avoid Premier League relegation. Watford had suffered six straight league defeats following a 4-1 victory against Manchester United in mid-November, whilst the Geordies had only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley request postponement of Watford game

Burnley have asked the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to coronavirus and injury issues.The Premier League board is due to meet later on Monday to review the application, which comes after the Clarets’ fixture against Leicester on Saturday was called off at Burnley’s request.A Burnley statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford.Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sean Dyche: Burnley asked for Watford postponement after only 10 players trained

Burnley manager Sean Dyche revealed only 10 first-team players took part in training on Monday before the club applied for Tuesday’s Premier League fixture against Watford to be postponed.Dyche said the relegation-threatened club were in a worse position than they had been before the Premier League agreed to call off Saturday’s match against Leicester, with Charlie Taylor having taking a knock in training to add to the list of absentees.“We’re at such a stretched moment in time that it’s very difficult all round,” Dyche said.Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
