With more than half of the 2021-22 season in the books, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves struggling to find any consistency on the court. After reeling off a four-game winning streak, the Lakers have come back down to Earth and are once again facing questions as to whether or not they can be a championship contender. Making matters worse, Los Angeles’ schedule is one of the most difficult ones in the second half of the season which means they can not afford any more poor stretches.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO