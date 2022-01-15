ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Liz Wheeler is Meghan McCain’s top pick to replace her at ‘The View’

By Jon Levine
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHOs9_0dmjuJIE00
Liz Wheeler has been in talks with The View to replace Meghan McCain on the show, insiders say.

“The View” has been in talks for months with a fire-and-fury conservative podcast host who isn’t shy about calling out the radical left — and is Meghan McCain’s top choice to replace her, insiders said.

Producers and insiders have said the show is hunting for a unicorn who can appeal to conservative women, but also be palatable to the show’s bread-and-butter liberals.

Liz Wheeler, 32, previously worked as a host for the conservative One America News Network has been in talks with the show since September.

“They said they were impressed with my video podcast ‘The Liz Wheeler Show’ and my voice,” Wheeler said. “This is encouraging to see The View, with their enormous audience and influence over demographics of key voters, consider more objective voices.”

She added, “Mass Formation Psychosis is driving so many others on other TV channels to parrot party talking points and silence the half of the country whose views I represent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKzbp_0dmjuJIE00
Liz Wheeler is Meghan McCain’s top choice to replace her on “The View.”

Wheeler has been through multiple rounds of interviews with layers of View management, including Executive Producer Brian Teta.

“Their dream host is Condoleezza Rice,” said one insider, adding that Wheeler had been grilled about her views on Trump, paid family leave, abortion and the 2020 election.

If Wheeler did get the job, it would push the conservative seat on the show considerably rightward. Unlike McCain, Wheeler takes a mostly favorable view of Trump and over the years has preferred unyielding positions on red-meat issues on her show and social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLu5W_0dmjuJIE00
Liz Wheeler is unvaccinated, which may prevent her being hired for “The View.”

“The communists at Black Lives Matter don’t like when I point out that they’re communists,” she said in one July tweet. She has blasted Anthony Fauci as “one of the most dangerous liars our nation has ever known.”

But Wheeler faces at least one big obstacle — she is unvaccinated. That issue allegedly sank Lisa Booth, another contender for the seat.

“if someone is not vaccinated, they would not be under consideration as that’s against our corporate policy,” a View insider said, suggesting it would be a dealbreaker for Wheeler as well.

Shortly before she departed, McCain offered a list of her preferred candidates to Teta and other top show leaders.

In addition to Wheeler in the top spot, other names McCain offered were Allie Beth Stuckey, a host for BlazeTV; Lauren Chen, a conservative commentator; and Kelsey Harkness, a senior policy analyst at the Independent Women’s Forum.

Wheeler is the only one of the four contacted by the show, the women confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjLBA_0dmjuJIE00
Unlike Meghan McCain, Wheeler supports former President Trump. She has also called Dr. Anthony Fauci “one of the most dangerous liars” in the world.

McCain declined to comment.

“I appreciate Meghan recommending me, but frankly based on the way she was treated by her co-hosts, the show seems like a pretty toxic environment! If I want to be ganged up on by a crowd of angry liberals, I suppose I’ll just have to stick to Twitter for now,” Chen said.

Since McCain’s acrimonious departure in August, The View has struggled to find a permanent host to fill the seat, instead relying on a rotating cast of characters as guest hosts. These have included Rice, Carly Fiorina, Eboni K. Williams, Cameran Eubanks, Gretchen Carlson and Tara Setmayer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVrGe_0dmjuJIE00
Conservative commentator Lauren Chen was also recommended by Meghan McCain but she said she wouldn’t want to work for such a “toxic environment.”

“Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women. We will be welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances as well as some new names in the coming weeks once we are back in studio,” a View spokesperson said.

Comments / 18

Peter Pickering
3d ago

Way to smart , classy and hopefully won't lower her standards to join a show that won't give anyone with a opinion and facts to back it up a chance to speak ?? Those lovely unbiased straight shooting absolutely no political agenda ladies of the rearView will shout her down or Whoopi her into commercial !!

Reply
10
Diana Lambrecht
1d ago

I would never go on that show because they will sabotage everything this person believes in. The show should be taken off the air I am so surprised they have not canceled it I know their ratings are down

Reply
3
Related
Hello Magazine

Meghan McCain opens up on heartbreaking baby loss: 'My child is with my dad in Heaven'

Former The View star Meghan McCain has opened up on her miscarriage, sharing that she believes her child is now in heaven with her granddad, John McCain. Meghan and her husband Ben Domenech sadly lost their child in 2019 and the political commentator and daughter of the late US senator admitted that the only thing that gives "peace and solace" is that she feels "like that child is with my dad in the afterlife or in heaven," adding: "And for whatever reason, it wasn't meant to be here at that time."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

'The View' In Turmoil: In Dire Need Of Republican Co-Host, No-One Will Join Because Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Are Allegedly Bullies On Set

Producers at The View are reportedly struggling to find the perfect fit for a permanent Republican panelist to sit alongside the liberal hosts. The ongoing search to fill the right-wing spot left by Meghan McCain— who departed the show over the summer — has hit a snag as the show continues to test out a wide range of conservative fill-ins into the new year.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Setmayer
Person
Carly Fiorina
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Person
Allie Beth Stuckey
Person
Gretchen Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America News Network#View#Black Lives Matter
Page Six

‘The View’ struggles to find conservative co-host the others don’t hate

Help Wanted: A conservative co-host for “The View” who comes with a seal of approval from liberals — and a guarantee she won’t upstage the other women on the show. That seemingly impossible job description, say sources connected to ABC’s top-rated daytime show, is why “The View” can’t find or hold onto a permanent conservative female co-host to join liberal-to-moderate mainstays Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines six months after the tense departure of Meghan McCain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Meghan McCain Says Experiencing Miscarriage 'So Publicly' Left Her 'Heartbroken'

Meghan McCain is reflecting on her 2019 miscarriage, which she described as “one of the darkest times in my life.” On Thursday, the former View co-host opened up about the pregnancy loss on People’s “Me Becoming Mom” podcast. “Having to go through a thing so publicly, there was a disaster in my career and then this disaster in my body. It was one of the darkest times in my life,” McCain said during the episode. “It’s like every sense in my body was overwhelmed and then I was heartbroken.” McCain, who shares 15-month-old daughter Liberty Sage with husband Ben Domenech, said she...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Meghan McCain Reacts to Critics Who Are "Triggered By My Body"

Meghan McCain is fed up! The former host of The View took to Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 5, to speak out against those who talk negatively about her physical appearance. "It continues to be bizarre to me so many pundits and comedians with big platforms are so triggered by my body and spend so much time and energy talking about it," she wrote. The 37-year-old daughter of John McCain didn't call out anyone or any incident specifically, but said the problem is with "multiple people." "Teenage girls are literally killing themselves over our toxic culture towards women bodies," she added. McCain was met with numerous tweets of support from those who...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Meghan McCain Opens Up About Dark Times Surrounding Her ‘Silent Miscarriage’

Nearly three years after suffering from a silent miscarriage, former The View co-host Meghan McCain opens up about the dark times surrounding the devastating experience. During a recent interview with People’s Me Becoming Mom podcast, Meghan McCain revealed more details about her silent miscarriage. “I had morning sickness and I wasn’t feeling well. And then the symptoms started to fade a little bit.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Bret Baier lashes out at Fox News criticism: "The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox"

Appearing on Fox News' MediaBuzz, Baier -- now considered the face of Fox News' news operation after Chris Wallace's exit -- blasted critics like Don Lemon who said Fox News should no longer be considered a news operation and shouldn't be called on at White House news briefings. “I think that there’s emotion at play, there’s an effort figure out an angle at play,” Baier said. “The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox, and see the difference between Special Report and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Anybody who watches sees the difference.”
POLITICS
Page Six

Page Six

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy