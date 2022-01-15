ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

A MacBook Air for under $400? Get this refurbished model for a stellar price

By StackCommerce
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBYS3_0dmjuIPV00

Tired of working on a tablet? If you’ve always coveted a sleek and feature-packed Apple MacBook Air, but have never had an extra $1,499 to shell out to make it happen, you might want to look into refurbished options. It sounds unbelievable, but you can get your very own Apple MacBook Air for 75% off the sticker price with this silver refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″. Yep, this beloved Mac staple can be yours with all the bells and whistles for a fraction of the price now for only $368.

Though it sounds too good to be true, you truly can own your very own MacBook Air for less than $400. Refurbished options let you enjoy all the perks of an Apple product for a tiny bit of the price tag, and this Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD is the perfect example.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD – Silver (Refurbished), $368 (originally $1,499)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fPnk_0dmjuIPV00

This totally portable, lightweight laptop features a 13.3″ inch screen that provides crystal-clear images and videos for all of your needs, and an Intel Core i5, 1.4GHz to help you get all your tasks done easily.

Need to store files? Don’t let the size of this razor-thin MacBook deceive you! It comes with a 128GB SSD memory, helping you seamlessly store away your important photos and files and take them along where you need to go. And you don’t need to worry about being tethered to a power outlet — this MacBook also includes a 12 hour battery life that lets you get your work and play done cord free. It’s also equipped with Bluetooth and WiFi to let you hop online and get things done anywhere.

This particular refurbished MacBook Air comes in a chic silver shade and hails from 2014. It’s been given a Grade B refurbished rating, which means it may have light scuffing on the bevel or case or light scratches or dents on the body.

Get your very own Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ for a massive 75% off the usual price. This refurbished model can be yours for $368 now.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

After yesterday’s surprise sale for Prime members only, Amazon is switching things up on Sunday. Today, all the hottest deals out there are for everyone to enjoy, not just Prime subscribers! Head over to Amazon’s Gold Box deals page and you’ll see countless incredible deals available right now. Of course, not everyone wants to spend hours digging through all those deals. That’s especially true on Sunday, when you have plenty of better things to do. The good news is that’s what we’re here for. We’re going to show you our top 10 Amazon deals that are available on Saturday. Sunday’s best deals Before we...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

VIZIO’s New M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its new M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar, both being introduced in the coming year in 2022. The wins come ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save $100 on New iMacs, Get AirPods for $110

Table of Contents Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Review: LG’s UltraGear GP9 Gaming Soundbar Is a Compact Solution to Your Audio Woes

When considering speakers for PC gaming, a soundbar isn’t the first thing that may come to mind. Typically associated with a home theater setup, a soundbar is a cost-effective way to get a more robust audio setup. When applying that logic to gaming, however, a soundbar does make more sense; having a way to elevate the audio quality to something home theater worthy furthers the overall experience. That’s the goal LG set for itself with the UltraGear GP9, which the brand sent to SPY for review.    LG UltraGear GP9: What We Liked The UltraGear is pretty distinctive in its design, with its...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sticker Price#Apple Macbook Air#Macbook Air#Intel Core I5#Bluetooth
SPY

This 4K Smart TV Was Already Affordable, and Now It’s 40% Off for a Limited Time

Football season is nearing an end, and you’ll want to make the right impression when you have visitors over for the big game. What’s the best way you can do that? It has to be none other than watching it on a big screen. Before you send out those invites to friends and neighbors, you’ll want to check out the deal going on right now on the Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K smart TV. It’s discounted by 40% for a limited time. (If your budget is limited to $500, the 55-inch model is 38% off, which brings...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Review: The New Amazon Echo Show 15 Is So Much More Than a Smart Display

Table of Contents Specifications Setup & Installation Design Display Software Camera Quality Sound Quality The Verdict: A Great Smart Display for the Amazon Eco-System What Are Some of the Alternatives? Long before it came out, I remember the rumors that Amazon was working on a wall-mounted version of its popular Echo Show smart displays. And when Amazon first previewed the device in 2021, SPY.com predicted it would be one of the most popular gadgets of the year. It was pegged as a command center of sorts for the smart home, a device in plain sight for everyone to interact with and control the entire home. Well, now that device calls...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more

There are a few popular products that our readers have really been gravitating toward so far in 2022. And as it happens, the hottest ones have Amazon deals right now that slash them to shockingly low prices! Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices since Black Friday. Beyond that, Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick is 50% off at just $19.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $29.99. Then, when...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Apple Insider

New MacBook Air

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Design changes in Apple products are so rare that theM1 MacBook Air is nearly the same size and shape as the first one released in 2008. The bezels have shrunk, the chassis thinned, and ports removed, but overall it is unmistakable thanks to its tapered casing.
COMPUTERS
idropnews.com

Apple’s Leaked Manufacturing Report | Inside Scoop + M2 MacBook Air Details

If you follow me on Twitter, you may have seen my Tweet about an “early manufacturing report” I received from my sources. In that Tweet, I attached a screenshot where you could read “Staten” and “Early Manufacturing Report,” as well as a codename we decided to hide to protect our sources. Staten is Apple’s codename for the M2 chip.
COMPUTERS
Macworld

Snap up these offers on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

With a number of MacBook models and configurations available, making sure you’re getting the best price on the latest model and not being misled by reductions on older MacBooks is important. So, how can you make sure you find the best deals? We’re here to help. Below you’ll...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple's MacBook Air is $100 to $150 off right now

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save on every M1 configuration, with exclusiveMacBook Air coupon savings on top of cash discounts — and even AppleCare markdowns — at top resellers.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Dell XPS 13 Plus vs MacBook Air M1: Which minimalistic notebook should you buy?

Finding the best laptop to buy can be confusing — for there are endless models to consider, offered by companies like Dell, Apple, and others. However, if you have a budget and certain expectations in mind, you can start eliminating options, until you eventually settle for one. This is the Dell XPS 13 Plus vs Apple MacBook Air M1 — the battle between two minimalistic notebooks that have different things to offer. Which one is right for you completely depends on what you’re looking for. We’re merely breaking their specifications down to help you make the correct decision.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

'iPhone 14' hole-punch camera, redesigned MacBook Air, and more on the AppleInsider Podcast

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — On this week's episode of the AppleInsider podcast, your hosts highlight what to expect from Apple in 2022 including anew MacBook Air, Apple Silicon Mac Pro, "iPhone 14" with hole-punch camera, and more.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Grab the super fast M1 MacBook Air for lowest UK price yet

If one of your New Year resolutions was to treat yourself without spending too much money in the process, this is a deal that you should check out. The previous Christmas record low price of the super fast M1 MacBook Air (2020) has crashed over into 2022 - you can get the Apple laptop with a full £110 off its price over at Amazon (down from £999 to £889).
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Apple M1 MacBook Air price crashes for UK January deal

Although Christmas is over, there are some great New Year deals cropping up on the ever-popular MacBook Air, such as this 2020 M1 MacBook Air going for just £889 at Amazon in the UK. That's a massive £110 off the retail price, and the lowest price we've ever seen this model since Christmas 2021.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Everything we know about the redesigned MacBook Air with M2 processor

Apple is expected to announce a new MacBook Air in 2022 with a significant redesign, and AppleInsider has created renders to show what it may look like. When the M1 processor launched in late 2020 in three of Apple's popular computers, no design alterations were made to any of them. The MacBook Air has retained the same overall aesthetic since it was pulled out of an envelope in 2008, but that will change with the M2.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Get Metroid Dread for just £30, huge M1 MacBook Air saving and more: Daily deals

We're just 11 days into January and the deals are already surprisingly impressive, including the chance to pick up Metroid Dread for just £30. Alongside this, the best tech & gaming deals in the UK today include a £110 saving on the M1 MacBook Air, £30 off the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds, a stunning Google Pixel 6 Pro contract and more.
VIDEO GAMES
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy