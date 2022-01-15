Port Washington police officer killed in Northern State crash

A 34-year-old Port Washington police officer has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on the Northern State Parkway on Thursday.

Police say Brandon Wilson, 34, died at the scene in North Hempstead after hitting two trees and a light pole.

He had served the Port Washington community for the past five years.

The Port Washington Police Department issued a statement that said in part:

“Police Officer Wilson made a profound impression on the many live he touched. He will be sorely missed by all those who had the privilege to serve alongside him.”