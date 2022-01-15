ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, NY

Port Washington police officer killed in Northern State crash

A 34-year-old Port Washington police officer has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on the Northern State Parkway on Thursday.

Police say Brandon Wilson, 34, died at the scene in North Hempstead after hitting two trees and a light pole.

He had served the Port Washington community for the past five years.

The Port Washington Police Department issued a statement that said in part:

“Police Officer Wilson made a profound impression on the many live he touched. He will be sorely missed by all those who had the privilege to serve alongside him.”

C. Vanessa
3d ago

God bless Officer Wilson and may sweet souls on this Earth comfort his Mother, Father, other family and loved ones, what a sad thing for them to have to experience ..I am sure Officer Wilson earned his wings and entrance into Heaven.

