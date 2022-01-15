ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Rosie Holt: the satirist whose ‘Tory MP’ video had so many fooled

By James Tapper
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rjyP_0dmjuFlK00
Actor, comedy writer and Twitter sensation Rosie Holt.

The video was, according to former Ukip leader Henry Bolton, evidence of the declining quality of MPs. Anthony Grayling, the philosopher, described her as a “bald-faced emetic” and Philip Pullman, the author, said he was “aghast”.

Their collective outrage was directed at the words of Rosie Holt who, asked by an interviewer whether she attended any of the Downing Street parties, said that until Sue Gray completes her report “your guess is as good as mine: I don’t know whether I attended the party”.

Holt added: “If there was a party in lockdown when we told everyone they couldn’t even attend funerals, but no one knew about it, was there a party?”

At a glance, Holt may be hard to distinguish from the declining number of Tory MPs prepared to stand up for the prime minister, but she is in fact a satirist – an actor and comedian with a strong line in parodies of the political speech that veers into drivel. This video sketch has taken off – 6 million views on Twitter so far – partly because “an awful lot of people” think it’s real, she said.

“I don’t go in there to hoodwink people,” she told the Observer. “I get a bit unnerved when lots of people think it’s real because that’s not what I’m trying to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgYEZ_0dmjuFlK00
Parody Tory MP Rosie Holt on Twitter being quizzed about a Downing Street party. Photograph: @RosieisaHolt/Twitter

“But there’s also an awful lot of people who do get it. And I’m quite good at screening out the negative stuff. Some people say ‘oh, you shouldn’t joke about things like this – it’s a serious subject’.

“But I’m a big believer in laughing at things that make you sad and angry. And there’s so many things happening with this government at the moment there is always just so much material.”

This particular video was created by splicing Holt’s footage with questions from a Sky News reporter to Boris Johnson in which he dodged questions about whether he had gone to the 20 May 2020 garden party. Others have featured Holt as a disingenuous columnist or online commentator, putting forward arguments about issues such as Shamima Begum or the Edward Colston statue.

Social media has been flooded with jokes and memes since partygate began. After Johnson’s claim that he “believed implicitly that it was a work event”, people posted pictures of other “work events”: people dancing at festivals, in bars, at pool parties, and England football fans lighting flares between their buttocks. When news emerged that Downing Street staff had taken a suitcase to a supermarket to fill it with booze, supermarket wine shelves were Photoshopped under an “office supplies” notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dzHYO_0dmjuFlK00
Rosie Holt’s spoof royal biographer defends Prince Andrew on Twitter. Photograph: @RosieisaHolt/Twitter

Holt’s first sketch appeared in June 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests. The 30-something actor, who trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, had been about to go on tour in The Crown – Live, a parody of the Netflix series, when the first lockdown began. “I moved back with my parents for lockdown one in Somerset and, like a lot of creators, was going a bit mad,” she says.

Her first video was prompted by comments by people outraged that Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, planned to remove a statue of slaveholder Robert Milligan from outside the Museum of London Docklands.

“All these people were saying ‘you’re trying to destroy history’, ‘this is against democracy’. There was so much rage. It was extraordinary – this visceral reaction of people wanting to protect the statues of slave traders. I had the idea of taking someone who is following those ideas through to their logical conclusion. So I put up a sketch where this character says, ‘oh, it’s terrible, they’re erasing history. Just like Stalin did. Who, incidentally, I have a statue of in my garden’.” Another video about Colston features Holt’s rightwing commentator asking if things have gone too far – will people start demonising men from the past for beating their wives, for burning witches or for Victorian child labour?

Holt was nervous about her early videos, and did detailed research on the news to make sure she didn’t make mistakes.

“When I started reading the Telegraph and [online magazine] Spiked, they’ll put forward an argument while omitting huge gaps. One issue that keeps getting put forward again and again is that ‘slavery was all right, everyone was doing it’ but there was still a really strong abolitionist movement. They put forward these really strong opinions without evidence to back them up any more, and I find that quite worrying.”

Holt’s agent, Hatch Talent, is negotiating various offers that have come her way. Why does she think things have taken off for her now? “I think people are really angry about the parties. So it has hit a nerve,” she says.

“I find this government in general quite abhorrent. And I think the problem is that when Boris came to power, he seemed to prize loyalty over competence. So he got rid of a lot of the competent Tories.

“And as a result, you’ve got this cabinet of people who are largely, well, morons, really. They are incompetent morons. And so, if Boris does go, who are we going to get instead? Liz Truss? Oh God. How awful.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory MP says Boris Johnson must resign if he attended No 10 party as backbenchers demand answers at PMQs

Boris Johnson’s position will be “untenable” if he was found to have attended a drinks party in the No 10 garden in breach of Covid lockdown rules, a Conservative MP has said.The prime minister is under increasing pressure over the “bring your own booze” gathering – with backbenchers demanding he reveals whether he attended at PMQs on Wednesday.Nigel Mills MP said it would be resigning matter if he was found to have been at the 20 May 2020 event. “I would say anybody who organised or willingly attended a party at that time can’t possibly stay in position,” the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Philip Pullman
Person
Shamima Begum
Person
Edward Colston
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 drinks party was to ‘welcome back’ Boris Johnson after Covid recovery, Tory MP claims

A Conservative MP has claimed a No 10 drinks party held during lockdown restrictions was organised to “welcome back” Boris Johnson after his recovery from Covid.The North Dorset backbencher Simon Hoare added that he understood the event was also a “way of saying thank you” to cabinet minister Dominic Raab for “holding the fort” during the prime minister’s absence.However, a spokesperson for Mr Raab said it was “categorically untrue” and that did not attend the event and “wasn’t invited”.It comes after the prime minister issued an apology in the Commons and admitted attending the event on 20 May, 2020 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson held No 10 party because he ‘felt sorry’ for staff, says Tory MP

Boris Johnson held a lockdown-busting party in his No 10 garden because he “felt sorry” for his hardworking staff, a Tory MP says.Michael Fabricant defended the gathering in May 2020 – while other Conservatives criticised the prime minister – but admitted there might be a problem “from the rules point of view”.But he came under fire for claiming the event “would not have increased the risk of contagion” and was an escape valve for “key workers” working in Downing Street.Jacqui Smith, the former Labour home secretary was among a deluge of people who responded to tweets posted by the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: To be clear, Boris Johnson has done nothing wrong – his sister told us so

In what might be the understatement of the century, Rachel Johnson, sister of the prime minister, admits that “it has not been the quietest, calmest of weeks in the Johnson family”. I can well believe it – though for the “Big Dog” himself, a week without a No 10 party must have been, if not quiet, at least novel.The “Partygate” story has ballooned into a full-blown crisis for the Tories. It will either bring the prime minister down or, if reports in the Sunday newspapers are to be believed, pretty much his entire team instead. Something has to give....
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Funerals#Tories#Ukip#Sky News
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘at end of road’ as 54% of Tories don’t believe he is telling truth on parties

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says Boris Johnson is “at the end of the road”, after the PM denied knowing a drinks party held in his back garden during lockdown would breach Covid rules. Now, an exclusive poll for The Independent has revealed that 65 per cent of voters and more than half (54 per cent) of Conservative supporters do not believe the PM’s claim he thought the 20 May 2020 drinks in the Downing Street rose garden was a “work event”.A further 80 per cent, including 73 per cent of those who voted Tory in 2019, agreed that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory civil war over ‘partygate’ rages as fifth MP submits letter of no-confidence in Boris Johnson

Divisions at the top of the government over the “partygate” row burst into the open today, with home secretary Priti Patel distancing herself from Rishi Sunak’s suggestion he was reserving judgement on Boris Johnson’s position until after the publication of an independent report.Downing Street was forced to insist that the prime minister enjoys the “full support” of his cabinet, following a lukewarm message from the chancellor on Twitter in which he said Mr Johnson was right to apologise for joining a drinks event in the Downing Street garden during lockdown and called for “patience while Sue Gray carries out her...
POLITICS
The Independent

Wash all dirty linen at once over Downing Street parties, Tory MP urges Johnson

Boris Johnson must ensure “all the dirty linen” is “washed at once” in relation to allegations of Downing Street parties, a Tory former minister has urged.The Prime Minister also faced calls to resign, while his whereabouts were scrutinised after he opted against responding to Labour’s urgent Commons question on a gathering in the Downing Street garden on May 20 2020.Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis was sent out to respond and was relentlessly heckled by opposition MPs who outnumbered those on the Conservative benches and asked the vast majority of the questions during the session.Mr Ellis confirmed the May 20...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

Dominic Cummings ‘would swear under oath’ PM lied to Parliament about parties

Dominic Cummings has accused Boris Johnson of lying to Parliament over allegations of lockdown-breaching bashes in Downing Street, insisting he told the Prime Minister to get a grip on the “madhouse” when warning him over one “drinks party”.The former chief adviser said on Monday Mr Johnson “waved it aside” when he raised concerns over principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting more than 100 people to a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020.Mr Cummings said regarding that day alone, “never mind the string of other events”, the Prime Minister “lied to Parliament about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs divided over Johnson’s future as ‘partygate’ scandal deepens

Divisions in the Conservative Party over the “partygate” scandal and Boris Johnson’s future as leader are bursting into the open, with some taking up the cudgels for the Prime Minister and others claiming his position is now untenable.A fully fledged Tory Party civil war seems to have erupted, as anger over a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties in Number 10 are engulfing Mr Johnson’s premiership.Six Conservative MPs have called for the Prime Minister to quit so far, arguing that a change of senior officials would not reverse the “terminal damage” done to Mr Johnson by the allegations.It is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer refuses to apologise, insisting he broke no Covid rules over office beer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has refused to apologise over images of him drinking beer in an office at a time when coronavirus rules banned indoor socialising.Sir Keir insisted no rules were broken while he had a takeaway in a constituency office while working on the election campaign in 2021.He repeatedly refused to apologise and was branded a “hypocrite” by a caller during his LBC Radio phone-in show."It's like listening to Boris Johnson without the harrumphing"A caller accuses Sir Keir Starmer of being a 'hypocrite' and 'misleading the country' after a photo of the leader drinking beer with staff emerged.#CallKeir | @Keir_Starmer | @NickFerrariLBC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Operation Red Meat: How Boris Johnson plans to save his premiership

Ministers are setting out a flurry of policies, under the title Operation Red Meat, which are designed to revive Boris Johnson’s fortunes as he faces continuing anger over “partygate” allegations.Fury over the gatherings was compounded when it emerged that two events were held in No 10 the day before the Queen had to sit alone at the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, last year.The Prime Minister had already apologised for personally attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown.Six Tory MPs have publicly called for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned by top Tory MP to ditch Covid restrictions or face leadership challenge

An influential Conservative MP has warned Boris Johnson that he faces a challenge to his leadership unless he scraps all remaining coronavirus restrictions at the end of this month and vows they will not return.Former chief whip Mark Harper, the chair of the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group of Tory backbenchers, warned that “prime ministers are on a performance-related contract” and that MPs are asking themselves whether Mr Johnson is the best-placed leader to help them retain their seats at the next election.He told the Financial Times that the prime minister would be in trouble after May’s local elections unless he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

MP Andrew Bridgen joins Tory voices calling for PM to resign

The North West Leicester MP said Boris Johnson’s position has become ‘untenable’. The Conservative MP for North West Leicester has become the fifth politician from Boris Johnson’s own party to tell the Prime Minister to quit over “partygate”. Andrew Bridgen had previously been a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson won by defying the rules – and that is how he has lost

Great electoral victories always contain the seeds of eventual defeat. So wrote Matthew Engel, the Guardian columnist, after Labour’s landslide win in 1997. It took him a while to be proved right, when Tony Blair’s determination to deny the Conservatives space pushed him into alliance with a Republican US president. It has taken a shorter time to be realised in Boris Johnson’s case.No one else could have won the election two years ago, by which I mean no one else could have bounced the opposition parties into allowing the election to be held. Johnson’s refusal to accept the constraints of...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM ‘contrite’ over partygate as Dowden hints at No 10 overhaul

The Prime Minister is “contrite” over allegations of Covid rule-breaking and will seek to “address the underlying culture in Downing Street” that led to partygate, a Cabinet minister said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden admitted there were “failings” in No 10, following a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties, but he denied it was a resigning matter for Boris Johnson Mr Dowden said the Government plans to “address the kind of culture that has allowed” the reported flouting of coronavirus laws to happen, in a hint of a shake-up at the top of Mr Johnson’s administration.It comes after The Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

120K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy