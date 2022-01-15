Some Hog Fans will be Surprised to See Mizzou's Cuonzo Martin Coaching Today

Fake Twitter post got many Razorback fans to take the bait that Hogs' big win led to firing.

It was the day after the Hogs' 87-43 blitz of Missouri and Arkansas fans were riding the high of victory when this little creative nugget made its way across social media.

While many fans did their due diligence by carrying out the most basic of efforts to see if there was any truth to the post, quite a few took it at face value and passed it along.

After all, if any team was capable of ending a coach's career at a school, Hog fans wanted to believe it was their team that drove home the final nail into the proverbial coffin.

That is why there will be confusion when a handful of fans who still believe the Razorbacks took down a coach who just last week pulled off a huge upset by knocking off a ranked Alabama team flip through the channels and see Martin working the sidelines against Texas A&M in his trademark high end threads.

Mizzou fans called for Martin's firing at the end of last season, but Martin couldn't be fired without cause prior to May 1, 2021. Firing Martin afterward would have cost the university, which is paying Martin an average of $3 million per year in his current contract, $6 million in buyouts.

Considering that number doesn't drop to $3 million until April 30 of this year and how much Missouri athletics has struggled to recover from lost revenue due to COVID, Arkansas could have dropped 200 on the Tigers and there still would be no way Martin would have been fired.

Besides, if a 52-point loss to Arkansas didn't get Norm Stewart fired following the game in 1993, margin of victory will never be a fireable offense at Missouri.

It's all just a ruse by overzealous fans voicing frustration at what they wish could happen rather than reflecting reality.

Although, it's a reality some Hog fans will be shocked to face if they flip through their channels between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. this afternoon.