ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert diagnosed with ovarian cancer

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sxo6_0dmju9YD00

(AP) – Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer.

The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com ; she is an on-air announcer for ESPN.

She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.

“I’ve lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me,” Evert said. “But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.”

Former Kansas City Chiefs player dies while being held in Leavenworth prison

Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995.

Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

“Be your own advocate. Know your family’s history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes,” Evert said in the ESPN story. “Don’t try to be a crusader and think this will pass.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evert
SheKnows

Serena Williams Posts Impressive Tennis Video of Daughter Olympia: ‘Practice Makes Progress’

As a parent, there is no prouder moment than seeing your child discover a passion and really go for it — especially when their interest aligns so perfectly with yours. Therefore, we can only imagine the fierce pride Serena Williams is feeling right now after sharing the most impressive video of daughter Olympia Ohanian, 4, whom she shares with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, playing tennis. In a video posted to Olympia’s Instagram Monday, the little girl shows off an impressive backhand swing on an outdoor tennis court. She is dressed in cute black-and-white tracksuit, with her hair in a bun, and...
TENNIS
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Tennis Hall#Ap#Espn Com#Kansas City Chiefs#Wta#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
The Independent

Emma Raducanu still learning in the face of difficult results

Emma Raducanu believes the run of defeats she has experienced since winning the US Open will make her a stronger player.The 19-year-old has won only two matches in four tournaments since her stunningly unexpected triumph in New York in September and has lost her last three contests.The most recent came earlier this week in Sydney when she won just a single game against Elena Rybakina, although she had only just returned to training following three weeks off the court after catching Covid-19.Having reached the pinnacle of her sport in just her second grand slam tournament, Raducanu now has to begin...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Says 1 NFL Quarterback Is Not The Answer

Sunday afternoon was a tough one for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia was blown out by Tampa Bay, 31-15, in a game that was not as close as the final score would indicate. Hurts struggled to pass the ball all game long. He threw multiple interceptions and appeared...
NFL
WLNS

Some Michigan counties pause jury trials amid COVID surge

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Jury trials have been paused in some western Michigan counties due to a surge in coronavirus cases, court officials said Monday. Chief Judge Mark Trusock said all jury trials in Kent County 17th Circuit Court, based in Grand Rapids, were on hold until March 7. Ottawa County Probate Court and […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy