ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Anti-coronavirus measures tightened across China

By The Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mnYo_0dmju2N800

BEIJING (AP) — China further tightened its anti-pandemic measures in Beijing and across the country on Friday as scattered outbreaks continued ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympics in a little over two weeks.

The actions appear to reflect nervousness about a possible surge in cases ahead of the Beijing Games.

Beijing has ordered children at international schools to be tested starting next week and is barring air passengers who transited via a third point. Citizens are being told only to travel if absolutely necessary, with no guarantee they will be permitted to return if found to have visited a city or region where an outbreak occurred.

The city of Tianjin, about an hour from the capital, has ordered a third round of mass testing starting Saturday morning to be completed within 24 hours.

A port and manufacturing center with 14 million people, Tianjin is one of a half dozen cities where the government is imposing lockdowns and other restrictions as part of a policy to track down every virus case.

It’s proximity to Beijing is particularly worrying and authorities have cut off all travel links between it and the Olympic host city following the discovery of 126 cases in recent days, all apparently of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Elsewhere, more than 20 million people are under lockdown, many restricted to their homes amid concerns over supplies of food and other daily necessities. Factories have been closed, affecting supplies of computer chips and other products.

Automaker Volkswagen AG said it shut down two factories in Tianjin on Monday and employees have been tested twice.

In the northern city of Xi’an, where a lockdown was imposed its 14 million people on Dec. 23, residents have been told their credit scores won’t be affected if they are unable to make loan payments on time while in quarantine.

Even the city of Zhuhai in the far south has suspended flights to Beijing and bus service with the Guangdong provincial capital of Guangzhou.

Zhuhai has ordered citywide testing and barred residents from leaving without good reason and a negative COVID-19 test, despite the National Health Commission reporting no cases of local transmission in the city, which lies just across the border from the gambling mecca of Macao.

China has also banned dozens of overseas flights from Europe, Canada, the U.S., Indonesia and elsewhere after passengers tested positive for the virus upon arrival.

The financial hub of Shanghai, which has recorded relatively few cases, has also suspended some travel links.

China has imposed such sweeping restrictions on movement repeatedly since early 2020, soon after the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan.

Along with mass testing and digital surveillance of people’s movements, the measures have kept the virus from spreading into a full-fledged national outbreak so far. The country’s vaccination rate now also tops 85%.

Other countries that tried a similar zero-tolerance approach have abandoned it, deciding instead to try to live with the virus, while mitigating its worst effects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

US faces wave of omicron deaths in coming weeks, models say

The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been trending upward since mid-November, […]
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#South China#Northern China#Ap#Automaker Volkswagen Ag
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is accused of 'economic support for genocide' after opening a new Tesla showroom in China's Xinjiang region despite abuse of Uyghur Muslims

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been accused of 'economic support for genocide' after the company opened a new showroom in China's Xinjiang region, despite the country's detention of potentially millions of Uyghur Muslims. Tesla's announcement quickly attracted criticism from rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

China gained a new friend in world, says Wang Yi after Nicaragua cuts its diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
CHINA
protocol.com

China’s top influencer was fined $210 million and erased online

China’s top ecommerce influencer Huang Wei, commonly known as Viya, was fined 1.341 billion RMB ($210 million) for tax evasion, the local taxation authority said Monday, and her social media accounts, which have more than 120 million followers combined, have been taken down. For more coverage of the people,...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Bangor Daily News

China: No More Mr. Nice Guy

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the...
CHINA
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy