ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

It's Your Business for Jan. 15 includes Sean Frost, Lesley Hayward, Ebony White, Drew Wilburne

By The Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

Recruiting & Hiring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGFhV_0dmju0bg00

Sean Frost has been hired as the director of sales and marketing for Polo Custom Products. Sean previously worked in positions that required excellent leadership skills, sales and marketing experience, and key relationship building. Frost had been title of director of development at Washburn University. Frost has an undergraduate degree from Auburn University and an MBA from Washburn University. Frost's passion is to be a key player in growing an organization through effective selling strategies and serving customers with products valuable to society

Michelle Coleman has been hired as fire and safety division manager at Polo Custom Products. Coleman has spent most of her career in the aviation industry where she has held various positions including import/export manager, CAS supervisor/airline accounts, and OEM account manager. Coleman has a bachelor of science in management from Baker University. Coleman says, “I am very excited to have joined the Polo Custom Product’s team and I am looking forward to growing and expanding the Fire & Safety and Government business.”

Diana Liu has been hired as accounts payable assistant for Polo Custom Products. Liu worked as a financial assistant as another Topeka company, where she was responsible for bookkeeping, reviewing financial statements and creating financial reports. Liu has a business degree from Fujian (China) Normal University. Liu says:` “I look forward to coming to the office every day. I plan to take college accounting courses in the future.”

The Kansas Children's Discovery Center recently hired two new staff members to its team.

Lesley Hayward will serve as education coordinator. In that role, Hayward will create and coordinate programming for children that is fun and educational. Hayward previously worked as a master gardener coordinator at the Shawnee County K-State Research and Extension Office.

Josh Rouse will serve as the Discovery Center's new communications coordinator. In that role, Rouse will be responsible for communicating with the public about the Discovery Center's various programs and benefits through social media, blogs, news releases, photos and video. Rouse previously worked as a copy editor, outdoors writer and online editor for The Topeka Capital-Journal and as a statewide planner for its parent company, Gannett.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is a hands-on, nonprofit children’s museum with a mission to enhance the lives of children and enrich the communities it serves.

The Kansas Health Foundation has hired two new employees.

Drew Wilburne joins KHF as director of policy and outreach. Wilburne will develop and drive KHF’s policy agenda at the Kansas Statehouse and will nurture needed relationships and create partnerships at all levels of KHF’s policy portfolio. Wilburne joins the foundation from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, where he served as director of intergovernmental affairs.

Jazmine Rogers was recently appointed as executive assistant and will provide administrative and project support to the organization. Rogers has spent time working as a community organizer with Progeny KS (a youth program of Destination Innovation) cultivating relationships with community leaders and national partners. She is a member of the John Hopkins School of Public Health Youth Justice Research Committee.

Promotions

Ebony White has been promoted to sales division manager at Polo Custom Products. White started her career with Polo Custom Products in 2018 as a Customer Account Specialist. White has developed strong relationships with her customers and sales representatives, which will allow her to grow the customer base in her new role. White says, “I am most excited to grow with the company and be able to display my skills and talents to bring in new business with current and future customers that fit Polo Custom Product’s capabilities and business strategy.”

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is pleased to announce Caitlin Luttjohann, formerly the director of STEAM education, has been promoted to vice president of play and learning. In her new role, Luttjohann will oversee the functions of programming, exhibits, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) experiences and outreach. Luttjohann joined the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in February 2016 from the Flint Hills Discovery Center, where she served as the education specialist for Science. She holds a bachelor of science in engineering from Kansas State University and has been selected as a NISE Net fellow. She has presented nationally on the work of the Discovery Center.

Stephanie D. Kennedy, CPA, has been promoted to manager with Wendling Noe Nelson & Johnson, LLC, certified public accountants and business advisers. Kennedy received a bachelor of business administration degree from Washburn University with a dual degree in accounting and finance and has been with the firm since 2007. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants. She and her husband live in Osage City with their two sons.

Joshua A. Wisenbaker, CPA, has been promoted to manager with Wendling Noe Nelson & Johnson LLC. Wisenbaker has a bachelor and master's degree in accounting from the University of Kansas and has been with the firm since 2012. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Wisenbaker served as an adjunct tax instructor at Washburn University in 2016 and 2018. He and his wife live in Lawrence.

Achievements

Ashley R. Davis, CPA, has been admitted as a member of Wendling Noe Nelson & Johnson LLC. She received a bachelor's degree from Washburn University with a dual degree in accounting and finance in May 2008. She joined the firm as a staff accountant in January 2008, was promoted to manager in January 2015, and has been a senior manager since 2018. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Healthcare Financial Management Association. Davis lives in Mayetta.

Cameron L. Werth, CPA, has been admitted as a member of Wendling Noe Nelson & Johnson LLC. Werth is a native of Hays. He received a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting and a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in financial planning from Fort Hays State University in May 2012. He joined the firm as a staff accountant in July 2012 and has been a manager since 2019. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Healthcare Financial Management Association. Werth and his wife live in Topeka with their three sons.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Business
City
Hays, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Business
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Rouse
CNN

New York attorney general's office says it has identified numerous 'misleading statements and omissions' in Trump Org. financial statements

(CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James' office says it needs the testimony of former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children to determine their knowledge of what investigators say they have identified as numerous "misleading statements and omissions" in tax submissions and financial statements used to obtain loans.
POTUS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

657
Followers
583
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy