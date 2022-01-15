It's Your Business for Jan. 15 includes Sean Frost, Lesley Hayward, Ebony White, Drew Wilburne

Recruiting & Hiring

Sean Frost has been hired as the director of sales and marketing for Polo Custom Products. Sean previously worked in positions that required excellent leadership skills, sales and marketing experience, and key relationship building. Frost had been title of director of development at Washburn University. Frost has an undergraduate degree from Auburn University and an MBA from Washburn University. Frost's passion is to be a key player in growing an organization through effective selling strategies and serving customers with products valuable to society

Michelle Coleman has been hired as fire and safety division manager at Polo Custom Products. Coleman has spent most of her career in the aviation industry where she has held various positions including import/export manager, CAS supervisor/airline accounts, and OEM account manager. Coleman has a bachelor of science in management from Baker University. Coleman says, “I am very excited to have joined the Polo Custom Product’s team and I am looking forward to growing and expanding the Fire & Safety and Government business.”

Diana Liu has been hired as accounts payable assistant for Polo Custom Products. Liu worked as a financial assistant as another Topeka company, where she was responsible for bookkeeping, reviewing financial statements and creating financial reports. Liu has a business degree from Fujian (China) Normal University. Liu says:` “I look forward to coming to the office every day. I plan to take college accounting courses in the future.”

The Kansas Children's Discovery Center recently hired two new staff members to its team.

• Lesley Hayward will serve as education coordinator. In that role, Hayward will create and coordinate programming for children that is fun and educational. Hayward previously worked as a master gardener coordinator at the Shawnee County K-State Research and Extension Office.

• Josh Rouse will serve as the Discovery Center's new communications coordinator. In that role, Rouse will be responsible for communicating with the public about the Discovery Center's various programs and benefits through social media, blogs, news releases, photos and video. Rouse previously worked as a copy editor, outdoors writer and online editor for The Topeka Capital-Journal and as a statewide planner for its parent company, Gannett.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is a hands-on, nonprofit children’s museum with a mission to enhance the lives of children and enrich the communities it serves.

The Kansas Health Foundation has hired two new employees.

• Drew Wilburne joins KHF as director of policy and outreach. Wilburne will develop and drive KHF’s policy agenda at the Kansas Statehouse and will nurture needed relationships and create partnerships at all levels of KHF’s policy portfolio. Wilburne joins the foundation from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, where he served as director of intergovernmental affairs.

• Jazmine Rogers was recently appointed as executive assistant and will provide administrative and project support to the organization. Rogers has spent time working as a community organizer with Progeny KS (a youth program of Destination Innovation) cultivating relationships with community leaders and national partners. She is a member of the John Hopkins School of Public Health Youth Justice Research Committee.

Promotions

Ebony White has been promoted to sales division manager at Polo Custom Products. White started her career with Polo Custom Products in 2018 as a Customer Account Specialist. White has developed strong relationships with her customers and sales representatives, which will allow her to grow the customer base in her new role. White says, “I am most excited to grow with the company and be able to display my skills and talents to bring in new business with current and future customers that fit Polo Custom Product’s capabilities and business strategy.”

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is pleased to announce Caitlin Luttjohann, formerly the director of STEAM education, has been promoted to vice president of play and learning. In her new role, Luttjohann will oversee the functions of programming, exhibits, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) experiences and outreach. Luttjohann joined the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in February 2016 from the Flint Hills Discovery Center, where she served as the education specialist for Science. She holds a bachelor of science in engineering from Kansas State University and has been selected as a NISE Net fellow. She has presented nationally on the work of the Discovery Center.

Stephanie D. Kennedy, CPA, has been promoted to manager with Wendling Noe Nelson & Johnson, LLC, certified public accountants and business advisers. Kennedy received a bachelor of business administration degree from Washburn University with a dual degree in accounting and finance and has been with the firm since 2007. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants. She and her husband live in Osage City with their two sons.

Joshua A. Wisenbaker, CPA, has been promoted to manager with Wendling Noe Nelson & Johnson LLC. Wisenbaker has a bachelor and master's degree in accounting from the University of Kansas and has been with the firm since 2012. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Wisenbaker served as an adjunct tax instructor at Washburn University in 2016 and 2018. He and his wife live in Lawrence.

Achievements

Ashley R. Davis, CPA, has been admitted as a member of Wendling Noe Nelson & Johnson LLC. She received a bachelor's degree from Washburn University with a dual degree in accounting and finance in May 2008. She joined the firm as a staff accountant in January 2008, was promoted to manager in January 2015, and has been a senior manager since 2018. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Healthcare Financial Management Association. Davis lives in Mayetta.

Cameron L. Werth, CPA, has been admitted as a member of Wendling Noe Nelson & Johnson LLC. Werth is a native of Hays. He received a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting and a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in financial planning from Fort Hays State University in May 2012. He joined the firm as a staff accountant in July 2012 and has been a manager since 2019. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Healthcare Financial Management Association. Werth and his wife live in Topeka with their three sons.