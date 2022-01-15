ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix raises monthly subscription prices for all plans

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Streaming service Netflix has reportedly raised its monthly subscription price in the U.S.

The price will go up by about $1 or $2 per month, depending on the plan.

If you have the basic Netflix plan that allows for just one stream at a time, your price will increase from $8.99 to $9.99, according to the company’s website . The cost of Netflix’s standard plan, which allows for two simultaneous streams, will now cost you $15.49, up from $13.99. Those with the premium plan, allowing for four screens to watch at the same time, will now be paying $19.99, up from $17.99.

Magnolia Network adds ‘Home Work’ back to TV lineup after reviewing allegations against show

Netflix most recently raised its subscription prices in October 2020 . While both the standard and premium plans became more expensive, the basic plan remained at $8.99 per month.

Subscription plan Former price (Set in Oct. 2020) New price
Basic $8.99 $9.99
Standard $13.99 $15.49
Premium $17.99 $19.99

While the price bump took effect immediately for new customers, existing customers will see the price change in the coming weeks.

In a statement to Nexstar, a Netflix spokesperson says, “We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members. We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis dead at 34

Friday’s announcement comes after a week full of new programming announcements. Among those are two new documentary series. One will follow men’s and women’s pro tennis players through the 2022 season while the other will follow the top professional golfers in the PGA TOUR .

Netflix saw a boom in subscriber growth early in the COVID-19 pandemic but it slowed down until “Squid Game” came to the platform in September, Reuters reports . Netflix has roughly 213.6 million subscribers globally.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Netflix.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 10

chalk.walker.vixen
2d ago

For a company that already profits $1.4 billion, this is a mighty bold decision, especially for premium plans. Good thing Hulu offers the same quality service for much less.

Reply
4
Melissa Reid
2d ago

they should start adding different stuff if they are gonna raise prices for the same boring content

Reply
10
