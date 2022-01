The open beta for Jian Xia Qing Yuan R (JXQY R) is out now on iOS and Android. This is the retro world of Jian Xia Qing Yuan Online, released in 2003, remastered and ported for mobile. For those who grew up playing the game, they are now able to carry a piece of nostalgia right in their pockets. With the social nature of online games, players can jump right in and connect with a whole community of players either enjoying a blast from the past or learning about this niche genre of Chinese fantasy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO