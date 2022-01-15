ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

FedEx wants to put anti-missile lasers on some of its planes

By Francis Agustin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUFzA_0dmjt46N00

  • FedEx is looking to install anti-missile lasers on some of its jets, according to a proposal it sent to the FAA.
  • The request, submitted for government approval back in 2019, is atypical for commercial and civilian planes.
  • The FAA will hear public comment for 45 days before making its decision on allowing FedEx to adapt the tech.

FedEx is looking to outfit some cargo planes with a unique protective measure — anti-missile laser technology.

The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) said in a filing on Friday it is currently reviewing a request from FedEx to add infrared laser technology to some aircraft. The technology is designed to project a laser outside the plane that counters and disrupts a missile's heat-seeking capabilities.

"In recent years, in several incidents abroad , civilian aircraft were fired upon by man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS)," the FAA document reads. "This has led several companies to design and adapt systems like a laser-based missile-defense system for installation on civilian aircraft, to protect those aircraft against heat-seeking missiles."

In 2003, a surface-to-air missile hit the left wing of an Airbus A330 operating for DHL just after takeoff from Baghdad, Iraq, but crew were able to escape unharmed. In 2014, a missile attack took out a Malaysia Airlines plane over Ukraine , killing 298 passengers.

According to the filing, the tech will be adapted onto the Airbus Model A321-200 — a twin-engine, transportation jet with seating for 220 passengers. FedEx operates the worlds largest cargo air fleet, with more than 650 total planes, but it currently does not own or operate any A321-200 aircraft.

FedEx did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

The feature, which the FAA document described as "novel" and "unusual," is not typically seen on non-military aircraft . The FAA's current design standards are not able to accommodate this technology, the filing also said, and the agency has no basis to determine whether the system will perform as intended.

"Infrared laser energy can pose a hazard to persons on the aircraft, on the ground, and another aircraft," the filing also said, citing several adverse affects on flight personnel and airport equipment. "The risk is high because infrared light is invisible to the human eye."

Though the FAA and Department of Transportation made the filing public on Friday, the proposal was originally submitted by FedEx in October 2019.

"With the modifications on [the aircraft], the FAA keeps careful track of anything that is done to a jet that might impact its flight characteristics," said Richard Aboulafia, a managing director at Aerospace consulting firm AeroDynamic Advisory.

FedEx could be looking at this as a one-off experiment, purchasing an A321 and testing the technology to see if it wants to add it to more of the company's fleet, Aboulafia told Insider. The company could also be planning on purchasing some A321 planes as part of a civil reserve aircraft fleet that the military could employ in hostile territories, he added.

The US government and other civilian American airlines have looked into adding their similar countermeasures to civilian flights for nearly two decades, though high cost and low risk of domestic missile attacks eventually dissuaded them.

Aviation regulators will spend 45 days hearing public comment it approves the infrared laser system.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

How could 5G affect flights?

Following a flurry of headlines about the delay to the rollout of high-speed 5G internet in the US, many travellers have concerns about its potential effect on flight safety.In early January, US mobile networks Verizon and AT&T agreed to push back their 5G rollouts - originally planned for December - until 19 January over aviation concerns, following a request from transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).However, this week top airline executives sent a letter to Buttigieg and other federal officials, saying in no uncertain terms that if the rollout goes ahead this week as planned, it...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

5G news - latest: Major international airlines cancel US flights after FAA warns of ‘catastrophic disruption’

Major international airlines have begun cancelling flights to the United States after the Federal Aviation Administration raised concerns about 5G wireless towers near airports.Emirates, Air India, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways announced it would suspend flights after the Airlines for America trade group pressured the Biden administration over “catastrophic disruption” due to the scheduled 19 January rollout.Emirates suspended flights into nine airports, including Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Fort Worth, George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle. It said it would continue flying into New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, the Los Angeles airport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Fedex Ground#Air Defense#Dhl#Malaysia Airlines
Interesting Engineering

How Does a WW2-era Fighter Fare Up Against a Modern Jet?

Who would win in a dog fight; a World War II-era fighter or a modern-day fighter jet? Before we answer this question let's explore the two aircraft. For the World War II aircraft, we have the P-51 Mustang which was widely considered one of the best fighters of its time boasting a powerful Rolls Royce Merlin engine. It has a top speed of over 400 mph (111 km/h) which has brought it many victories in the past. It was one of the few Allied aircraft to actually knock some of the first jets, the Me 262, out of the air.
MILITARY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: 5G and air travel

The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports.CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines say that interference from the wireless service on a key instrument on planes is worse than they originally thought.AT&T and Verizon plan to activate their new 5G wireless service Wednesday after two previous delays from the original plan for an early December rollout.The new high-speed 5G service uses a segment of the radio...
TRAVEL
New York Post

FAA rejects FedEx proposal to install missile-defense system on Airbus planes

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it was withdrawing proposed conditions that could have allowed delivery company FedEx to install a laser-based missile-defense on jet-maker Airbus A321-200 airplanes. The FAA said Tuesday it “has determined that further internal study is necessary.” The FAA said to avoid confusion “a comment...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Iraq
The Independent

AT&T and Verizon delay activating 5G masts near airports over warning of ‘catastrophic’ effect on aviation

AT&T and Verizon have said they will delay activating some 5G masts around airports after aviation bosses warned that signals could have a “catastrophic” effect on air travel.Less than 36 hours before Verizon and AT&T were set to deploy new 5G services, the top executives of major passenger and cargo carriers in the nation warned against an impending “catastrophic” aviation crisis.The airline industry leaders said in a letter the deployment of new 5G mobile internet technology could lead to the grounding  of a number of flights due to interference from the technology, "potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas"...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

FAA yanks proposed safety conditions for FedEx missile defense system

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday withdrew special safety conditions it officially proposed earlier in the day that FedEx Express would need to meet in order to receive approval for installing a laser-emitting antimissile defense system on an aircraft. The decision effectively puts on hold any review of FedEx’s plan...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

FedEx seeks laser missile defense system for aircraft it doesn’t fly

The FedEx Express request for an onboard antimissile system made public last week on a federal website is unusual in several respects, including the fact the installation is for an Airbus A321 aircraft that the express freight carrier doesn’t even have in its fleet and is for passengers, not cargo. And FedEx applied for the design modification more than two years ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
uticaphoenix.net

Looks like FedEx won’t be adding lasers to its airplanes

It looks like the FAA may have made a whoopsie. Remember when the US aviation authority suggested that FedEx might possibly potentially maybe be able to stick a laser onto its cargo planes to knock missiles out of the sky? Yeah, no: “further internal study is necessary,” the FAA wrote on Thursday (via Reuters), adding that the proposal “is not moving forward at this time.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

363K+
Followers
23K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy