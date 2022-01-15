Quarantine with your blind date: This is how tough China’s policy is

A human rights lawyer has been detained in China on suspicion of "inciting state subversion", according to an official notice obtained by his wife weeks after he spoke out for a hospitalised teacher. Xie Yang -- who has previously defended Christians and democracy activists -- has not been heard from since he was detained more than a week ago in Changsha city, Hunan province. Beijing has stepped up its crackdown on civil society since Xi Jinping took power in 2012, tightening restrictions on freedom of speech and detaining hundreds of activists and lawyers. The police notice, dated Monday and seen by AFP, says 49-year-old Xie has been detained on suspicion of inciting subversion of state power and "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" -- a catch-all allegation frequently used against dissidents and activists.

