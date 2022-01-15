ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Quarantine with your blind date: This is how tough China’s policy is

By Daniel Obrien
houstonianonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“He talks a little like a wooden mannequin,” the woman named Wang said of her blind date. She reported the quarantine in a series of online videos, which were watched by millions of Chinese last week. “But he cooks, and I think that’s great, even if the food is...

houstonianonline.com

wibqam.com

China’s Xi says countries should strengthen economic policy coordination

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that countries should strengthen economic policy coordination and prevent the world economy from dipping again. The world should foster new opportunities amidst the crises caused by COVID-19, he told the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Agenda conference, which is...
CHINA
The Independent

China's Xi rejects 'Cold War mentality,' pushes cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a "Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States The Chinese leader touted his country's efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development at home and abroad as he delivered the opening speech of a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum. The online event is being held in place of its annual January meeting...
POLITICS
Reuters

Over 42,000 in central COVID quarantine in China's Xian

BEIJING (Reuters) - More than 42,000 people in the Chinese city of Xian were in centralised COVID-19 quarantine facilities as of Tuesday, a city official said on Wednesday. Xu Mingfei, vice mayor of Xian, told a news briefing that residents should continue to avoid going out or leaving the city for non-essential reasons.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Xi Jinping
AFP

The big fish caught in Xi Jinping's anti-graft net

A state TV series documenting high-profile officials caught in President Xi Jinping's purge of the Communist Party's upper echelons has captivated millions in China and renewed focus on widespread abuses of power. The former head of Interpol, an ex-spy chief and a Xinjiang governor accused of "trading power for sex" are just some of the cadres to suffer spectacular falls from grace. Ostensibly a crackdown on corruption, critics say the wide-ranging campaign has also served to remove those voicing criticism of the all-powerful leader. Here are some of the political heavyweights caught in Xi's anti-graft net.
CHINA
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
#Beijing#Politics#Blind Date#Chinese#Omicron#Uniqlo
hngn.com

Xi’an Province Goes Into Lockdown Amid China’s Zero-Covid Policy

Xi'an, the epicenter of COVID-19 in China, is experiencing food and supplies shortages amid another hard lockdown. According to reports, three cases of omicron were detected in Xi'an that led to the government imposing another lockdown. However, their decision to do so earned criticisms from the public. Since residents must...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chinese minister used ‘seafood’ as code for bribes and took £10m delivered in lunchboxes

A former senior Chinese security minister has confessed to accepting more than 90m yuan (£10m) in bribes and to using “seafood” as code for exchanging money.In a five-episode documentary aired on Saturday by state broadcaster China Central Television, Sun Lijun, the vice-minister of public security until 2020, said he used to receive cash four to five times a year, disguised in a little “small seafood boxes”.Mr Sun said he used to receive money and bank deposit cards from Wang Li-ke, a former deputy head of the eastern-central coastal province Jiangsu. Mr Wang was later appointed police chief in the province,...
CHINA
AFP

China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official

China's birth rate plummeted to a record low last year, official data showed Monday, as analysts warn that faster-than-expected ageing could deepen economic growth concerns. "It also indicates China's potential growth is likely slowing faster than expected," he said.
WORLD
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

Europe's policy allows it to be 'influential player' in relation to Russia, China: Berlin

Berlin [Germany], January 13 ((ANI/Sputnik): Europe's overall policy allows it to be an "influential player," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday ahead of the informal EU meeting in France. "Strengthening Europe's role in the world requires more than managing current crises, it also requires long-term strategies and planning....
EUROPE
The Independent

China media say foreign parcels suspected in new infections

Chinese state media report parcels mailed from overseas may have spread the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Beijing and elsewhere. Globally, health experts have stressed the virus mainly spreads through respiratory droplets when infected people breathe, speak, cough and sneeze. However, China has repeatedly emphasized the danger of infection from packaging, despite only trace amounts of the virus being found on such items, and it has boosted testing of frozen food and regular items shipped from overseas. The Communist Party newspaper Global Times cited the Beijing Center for Disease Control and virologists as making the link between the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China forcibly returned nearly 10,000 in overseas crackdown: report

Beijing has forced nearly 10,000 Chinese overseas nationals to return since 2014 using coercive means outside the justice system, according to a new report. The figure could be the "tip of the iceberg", Spain-based rights group Safeguard Defenders reported Tuesday, as China aggressively pursues its nationals overseas. The report alleges China is expanding its policing powers overseas and conducting illegal operations on foreign soil. Officially, the targets are people wanted by the Chinese judicial system as part of President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drive.
CHINA
AFP

Chinese rights lawyer detained for 'inciting state subversion'

A human rights lawyer has been detained in China on suspicion of "inciting state subversion", according to an official notice obtained by his wife weeks after he spoke out for a hospitalised teacher. Xie Yang -- who has previously defended Christians and democracy activists -- has not been heard from since he was detained more than a week ago in Changsha city, Hunan province. Beijing has stepped up its crackdown on civil society since Xi Jinping took power in 2012, tightening restrictions on freedom of speech and detaining hundreds of activists and lawyers. The police notice, dated Monday and seen by AFP, says 49-year-old Xie has been detained on suspicion of inciting subversion of state power and "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" -- a catch-all allegation frequently used against dissidents and activists.
CHINA
The Guardian

Woman’s diary goes viral as lockdown in China forces her to stay with blind date

A Chinese woman has become an overnight sensation after she posted video diaries documenting her life after being stuck at a blind date’s house. Wang went for dinner on Sunday at her blind date’s residence in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, where a recent outbreak of Covid cases sent thousands into quarantine in parts of the city. As she was finishing her meal, the area was put under lockdown.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Chinese couple trapped on lockdown date get engaged

A Chinese couple who were trapped on a neverending date thanks to a virus lockdown have been relieved to find that love, not the coronavirus, is in the air and have agreed to tie the knot. It is the second time this month that China's state media have published reports about a couple on a date getting trapped by sudden lockdown rules -- but this one has a happier ending.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

