Eevee is the cutest and most versatile of all Pokémon. Eight different evolutions, nicknamed eeveelutions by the fans, for the little pocket monster are now available in Pokémon GO, and not even all types are covered by those yet. Evolving Eevee in the smartphone game has become a scientific discipline in its own right – especially if it is to be done in a targeted manner.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO