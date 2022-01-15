Chesapeake Lens: An Existential Dilemma by Richard Bodorff

Warning: The following article contains spoilers about the movie ‘Finch’
The movie Finch, released in November on Apple TV+, stars Tom Hanks and a former rescue dog named Seamus. Critic Tomris Laffly, writing for Variety, describes it as
a “big-hearted … post-apocalyptic saga.”
Hanks plays the titular Finch, a survivor in a world with a failing ozone layer. Expecting he will soon die from the sun’s radiation, Finch builds Jeff, a hyper-intelligent robot voiced by Caleb Landry Jones, to care for his dog, Goodyear.
Finch, like other science fiction stories featuring dogs, explores the human-dog relationship in part to define...
