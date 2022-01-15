Celtics' Marcus Smart: Still out Saturday

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
Deandre Ayton hurt his ankle during the game between the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon in Michigan. The Suns have announced that it is an ankle sprain, and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
LeBron James and Magic Johnson engaged in a bit of an indirect back-and-forth on Twitter over the weekend. Following the Los Angeles Lakers blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Hall of Fame point guard sent out a critical tweet calling out the Lakers’ effort. Less than...
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 with...
The Eastern Conference is full of amazing teams and the Miami Heat is certainly one of them. But the biggest difference between the Heat and the other teams in the league is their ability to comb through hidden gems. One of their last founding is the undrafted rookie center Omer Yurtseven.
The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
