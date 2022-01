Iowa farmers who planted fall cover crops now have until Jan. 28 to apply for 2022 crop insurance discounts. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, announced the deadline extension Thursday. The insurance premium reductions are offered to producers with fall-planted cover crops with a spring-planted cash crop. Approved applicants will receive a $5 premium discount on eligible policies. Whole-farm, revenue protection or those covered through written agreements are excluded from the program. Since the Iowa Department of Agriculture began administering the program, an estimated 1,700 farmers have enrolled nearly 700,000 acres of cover crops. A link to the application can be found included with this story on our website. Individuals needing additional assistance can call 515-281-5851 or email covercropdemo@iowaagriculture.gov.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO