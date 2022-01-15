ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Chamber Music Society postpones Feb. 3 concert, schedules Feb. 6 replacement

By Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P66Me_0dmjrodg00

The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach announced Friday two more changes to its concert lineup.

The Montrose Trio, which was scheduled to perform Feb. 3, has postponed its appearance to April 20. The trio, consisting of violinist Martin Beaver, cellist Clive Greensmith and pianist Jon Kimura Parker, will perform that evening at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Palm Beach. A Jan. 13 concert also was postponed.

Officials cited only an "artist cancellation" for the postponement. But the local arts season has been repeatedly unsettled by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 pathogen.

Nonetheless, a February concert still will occur.

Violinist Arnaud Sussmann, the society’s artistic director, will team up with cellist Edward Arron and pianist Michael Brown for a 7 p.m. concert Feb. 6 at the Norton Museum. The trio will perform music by Mendelssohn, Dvorak and the early 20th-century Spanish composer Joaquín Turina.

Tickets for the postponed Feb. 3 and Jan. 13 concerts will be honored at future society concerts by emailing a request to info@cmspb.org. For more information, call 561-379-6773.

