ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman killed in shooting off Winchester

By Stuart Rucker, Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CsWhh_0dmjriLK00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on the 5100 block of Winchester Road around 3:00 a.m. When police arrived, they found one woman shot lying under a white pick-up truck. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Passenger dead after crash in north Shelby County

Police said one person who witnessed the shooting gave a description of the suspect who was later identified as Christian Pitts. According to police documents, Pitts, 34, was located on the 5100 block of Walton Lake and arrested. Officers also found the weapon used in the shooting.

According to MPD, Pitts told officers that he was sleep in his vehicle when he heard a noise under his car. Police said when he got out of the car, he began fighting a woman who was under the car and told officers he “blacked out.”

Court documents note that Pitts was convicted of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in 2017.

Pitts is being charged with first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 5

K,F,C
3d ago

what's going on with all of these women getting shot every time you look around a woman has got killed what's really going on in Memphis

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Man charged after off-duty Memphis officer shot outside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Memphis Police officer outside of his home in Mississippi, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was ambushed in the driveway of his home in the Miller Farms subdivision in Olive Branch, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted in Frayser crash that killed parents, infant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say is responsible for a car crash that killed three people, including an infant, last week. The crash happened Friday night off Delano and Overton Crossing in Frayser when police say Erik White ran into another vehicle that was occupied by a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man grazed by bullet in roadside shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after police say she shot at a man in the Airport Area last week. Police said the man was driving near Airways and Democrat when a woman, Jaletha Johnson, pulled up beside him and fired multiple shots at him. One of the bullets grazed the man’s head. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen girl injured after shooting at home in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen was injured in a shooting at a home in Raleigh Tuesday night, police say. According to Memphis Police, a 16-year-old girl was shot at 4535 Addington just after 8 p.m. The victim was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Winchester, TN
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Two injured in crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Whitehaven High School Tuesday night. Police say the crash happened at Elvis Presley and Meadowlark Lane. Two people were transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing crash investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with identify theft, forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County woman was arrested this week on several charges of identity theft. Aaron Willhite, 23, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars by forging several checks over the course of a week and a half. Police say the victim reported that his home equity line of credit had been accessed […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Young Dolph suspects’ court appearance rescheduled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has rescheduled the indictment in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. According to the DA’s Office, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been indicted and were set to be arraigned on Tuesday. However, that arraignment was rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19. Johnson, also known as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot in leg after boyfriend gets into argument, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at a Valero Gas station on Jackson Ave on December 26 and found a woman had been shot in the leg. Police said the woman told them her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal altercation with another man inside the gas station. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Murder#Mpd
WREG

Drag racing, reckless driving cases increase, but few result in conviction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arrests for reckless driving increased by 21% last year while drag racing arrests were up 140%, Shelby County’s District Attorney told Memphis City Council on Tuesday. But many of these cases go unprosecuted, District Attorney General Amy Weirich said. In 2021, there were 790 total arrests and misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pennsylvania murder fugitive captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Memphis for a first-degree murder warrant, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On October 24, 2021, Juan Carlos Romero was shot to death in Mahonoy City borough in Schuykill County, Pennsylvania. Another victim was found shot at the scene and transported to a local hospital. On the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Gucci, Chanel eyeglasses among $32K stolen in eyewear heist, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for four men who they say broke into an eyewear business and stole numerous pairs of eyeglasses on Monday. Officers said the burglary happened on the 400 block of Perkins Extended in East Memphis at Eyewear Gallery. When they arrived on the scene, they were told that four […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed in Northeast Memphis apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in an apartment fire in Northeast Memphis on Monday morning. The fire happened just before 5 a.m. at the Deerfield apartments near Raleigh Lagrange and Sycamore View. MFD said the fire only burned one apartment unit and did not spread to others. According to fire officials, it’s believed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Break-in at downtown shop caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The owners of a small downtown Memphis mom & pop shop are left shaken after a break-in was caught on camera. Bill Edmondson who owns the River Time Market & Deli in Downtown Memphis with his wife said the break-in happened around 3 a.m. Sunday. It’s the fourth time someone has burglarized their […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek man who stole Amazon truck, packages in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole an Amazon truck and some packages in Frayser on Saturday. Police say the victim was delivering packages in the area of 3507 England when a man drove off in the Amazon truck. The truck was later recovered, but the suspect took several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects steal ATM after crashing into gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for suspects who they say broke into a gas station and stole an ATM on Sunday. Officers say the incident happened at Mobil Gas Station on the 6100 block of Macon Road in Northeast Memphis. When they arrived on the scene, they found the front doors of the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Horse missing after competition at Agricenter

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – – A Shelby County family is concerned after their horse disappeared from the Agricenter stables at Shelby Farms Saturday morning. John Osborn said he last saw his 3-year-old Palomino Quarter Horse Evelyn in her stall around 2:30 a.m. but when he went to check on her five hours later she was […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

New PSA warns about dangers of leaving keys in a running car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a new Public Service Announcement highlighting the dangers of leaving your vehicle unattended with the keys inside. As the cold weather approaches, many people are tempted to leave their car or truck running to warm up. MPD posted this PSA video on their YouTube page to alert drivers. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Two men fill garbage can with stolen hair products

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two suspects who they say stole hair products from a beauty supply store on Saturday morning. The robbery happened on the 4600 block of Knight Arnold at B&B Beauty Supply around 5:00 a.m. The suspects broke into the business and stole hair products, according to MPD. Officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy