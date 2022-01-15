ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL playoff wild-card TV coverage maps

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1S4t_0dmjr4Jd00

The NFL playoffs begin Saturday. There are six games over three days, including a Monday night game in the playoffs for the first time ever.

There will be two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday night.

All these games are nationally televised, so everyone everywhere in the country will be able to see them. The question is the network.

Below is the information for each game of the first round, the time, network and broadcast team.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Saturday afternoon game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpV8p_0dmjr4Jd00

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

Kickoff is 4:35 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium. It will air on NBC. Mike Tirico and Drew Brees will call the game.

Saturday night game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcOiJ_0dmjr4Jd00

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff is Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The game will air on CBS, with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis calling the game.

Sunday early game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLrLr_0dmjr4Jd00

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The early game on Sunday will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. That game will be on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the game.

Sunday late game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sfA5_0dmjr4Jd00

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

The late afternoon game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. CBS will air this game with Jim Nantz and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo calling the game.

Sunday night game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Muf3X_0dmjr4Jd00

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger’s expected final playoff run begins (and could end) Sunday night. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game will air on NBC with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth calling the game as they usually do on Sunday nights.

Monday night game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dlipg_0dmjr4Jd00

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

The final game of the wild-card round is Monday night as the Cardinals and Rams face each other for the third time this season. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will air on ESPN and ABC. The normal Monday night broadcast team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will call the game. There will be the Manning Cast on ESPN2, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning as well.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Sums Up Dak Prescott With 2 Words

With the loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott now owns a 1-3 record in the playoffs. FOX Sports revealed that Prescott’s playoff record now matches the record that Tony Romo had through his first six seasons as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

The San Francisco 49ers are a popular upset pick over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Dallas, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, is set to host No. 6 seed San Francisco at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Louis Riddick
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Jim Nantz
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Tony Romo Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cowboys Loss

Tony Romo unfortunately knows what it’s like to lose a playoff game in heartbreaking fashion as a Dallas Cowboys quarterback. The former Cowboys star turned CBS broadcaster was a part of multiple crushing playoff losses during his time with the franchise. On Sunday, he was part of another one...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Uses 2 Words To Describe Ben Roethlisberger

There are a lot of parallels between the careers of quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson. With Roethlisberger retiring, Wilson has reflected on Big Ben’s Hall of Fame career. Taking to Twitter last night, Wilson congratulated Roethlisberger on an incredible career. He called him a “legend” and “generational” –...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Cowboys#American Football#Cards Wire#Spotify#Las Vegas Raiders#Nbc#Buffalo Bills Kickoff#Cbs#Fox#Pittsburgh Steelers#Kansas City Chiefs#Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger Today

Most of the sports world has been doubting Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers all season. Those doubts continue on Sunday. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are set to take on the No. 2 seed Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Troy Aikman

The first NFC playoff game of 2022 is underway, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are underway on FOX. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews are on the call for FOX. The Buccaneers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, are hosting the No. 7 seed Eagles in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said About Jalen Hurts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently leading the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-0, in the second half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card playoff game. It’s been a great day for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense, while it’s been a truly ugly day for Jalen Hurts and his Eagles teammates.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Telling Admission

It’s been a rough night for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense haven’t been able to get much going against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s Chiefs 42, Steelers 21 with about six minutes to play in the fourth quarter of the Wild Card playoff game.
NFL
The Spun

Jalen Hurts Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Today’s Eagles–Bucs game features 44-year-old Tom Brady going up against 23-year-old Jalen Hurts – the widest gap for two starting quarterbacks in the playoff history. And that age gap prompted an interesting admission from Hurts. In an interview before the big game, Hurts was asked about his...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Message For Jerry Jones On Sunday

AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, is one of the finest stadiums in all of sports. However, it has one glaring issue – pun intended. During late afternoon games, the sun can often shine through the windows, causing a tough glare for players in certain areas of the field.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy