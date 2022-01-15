ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crash in Frayser kills 2 and injures 2 children

By Stuart Rucker
 3 days ago

Erik White

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car crash on Friday night off Delano and Overton Crossing in Frayser that killed two people and injured two children.

MPD records indicate a white 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling on Delano when it hit the passenger side of a blue 2010 Hyundai Accent.

Police said two adults were pronounced dead on the scene and the children were taken to Le Bonheur in extremely critical condition.

MPD said they have one person in custody, Erik White.

Police said that White had a suspended license for failing to appear at a trial in 2018 as well as not having insurance.

White has no bond information posted at this time and his next court appearance is set for January 18.

