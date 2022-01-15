ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

We're Looking for Your Best Layer Cake (Again!)

By meganvt01
Food52
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new year is often a time for reflection—and your friendly Food52 recipe contest community moderators have been doing our own sort of reflecting, and looking back at all of the past contest themes. If you are new to our recipe contests or a veteran contestant who wants to take a...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Should You Be Refrigerating Bread?

There was a time when you'd find a on nearly every countertop in the country. They were a fixture until the mid-20th century. Although they might not be as common today, this doesn't mean you don't need a place to store your bread. If you want to maintain a clutter-free kitchen, you might find yourself looking for an out-of-the-way place to store your loaves. A place like the refrigerator might make sense aesthetically since it frees up counter space, but is a cold environment like a fridge really the best place to store bread? To find out, we asked Kimberly Baker, Extensions Food Programs and Safety director at Clemson University if you should store bread in the refrigerator. This is what we learned.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Food52
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
RECIPES
Mashed

The One Kitchen Item Ree Drummond Couldn't Live Without

It's important to have all the right equipment and gear in your kitchen: You will want all the essentials you need to recreate your favorite celebrity chef's recipes. But sometimes, it's not the most expensive kitchen items that are the most useful or the most used. In Season 7 of "The Pioneer Woman," an episode aptly titled "Essential Cooking Tools" follows Ree Drummond on a spin through a kitchen store. While there, she purchases some of her favorite tools as a wedding gift (via Food Network). We would personally love a gift and some cooking advice from Drummond, so our ears perked up.
RECIPES
backpacker.com

Cooking Bacon and Eggs in a Paper Bag Is Your New Camping Party Trick

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. This hearty combo tastes even better in the woods than it does in the diner. Whip it up over a campfire, and you’ll not only impress your buddies–you’ll have a no-pot meal with zero cleanup (eat right out of the bag!). The paper won’t ignite if you make sure it’s wet before cooking–here, bacon grease does the trick–but it might smoke a bit. Try it with these two techniques: one for the trailhead, one for the trail.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layer Cake#Birthday Cakes#Red Velvet Cake#Food Drink
Mashed

You've Been Reheating Mashed Potatoes Wrong Your Whole Life

Mashed potatoes are a staple of most dinners. If it's served with meatloaf or a hunk of fried chicken, drenched in creamy country gravy, or loaded up with cheese and bacon, there's something about that warm and buttery side dish that conjures up the image of a home-cooked American dinner. There's a variety of ways to ensure that your bowl of mashed spuds will always come out creamy and smooth every time. Andrew Rea of Binging with Babish fame suggests you run the potatoes through a ricer to ensure they come out lump-free and prevent overworking the starch. Bon Appetit recommends boiling your potatoes in larger chunks to avoid water soaking into them and draining them of flavor, as well as adding aromatics like rosemary and thyme to boost their flavor profile. There are many ways to make fresh, delicious, hot mashed potatoes that will have everyone scraping the bottom of the bowl for more.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Is Why You Should Never Freeze Jelly

When it comes to keeping food fresh, not all items can be stored the same way: According to the National Center for Home Food Preservation, some foods just don't belong in the freezer. While it's a great way to extend the shelf life of leftovers when you make a bit more of a delicious recipe than you could possibly eat, Real Simple explains that some items simply aren't able to withstand freezing. When it comes time to thaw, the texture and taste might not be quite the same. This is especially true when it comes to sweet and delectable jelly.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

14 Valentine's Day Cookies We Love to Bake

Though Valentine's Day is most often associated with couples, we think it's a fabulous excuse to celebrate everyone you love. Family and friends can always use a little extra appreciation and affection—and what better way to do so than with a pile of treats? This year, forget the box of chocolates and turn to these Valentine's Day cookie recipes instead. Make them personal, giant renditions of the beloved conversation heart candies or try your hand at marbled Valentine's Day sugar cookies. The results are stunning, but it couldn't be easier. And, we can't forget a trusty red velvet cookie or two. After all, if the rich cocoa and cream cheese pairing isn't romantic enough, it's the vibrant red hue that seals the deal every time. Then, there are our Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies, which resemble a bouquet of roses, and some creative, no-bake flirty fortune "cookies" for those who appreciate a good joke. Roll up your sleeves and get baking. It's time to show everyone in your life how much you care.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thespruceeats.com

The 5 Best Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners

It seems like everyone and their mother is falling hard for air frying. While air fryers might feel like a new trendy gadget, they’ve actually been in home kitchens for over 10 years now. In that time the size, selection, and capabilities of the air fryer have improved making them a truly exciting product. Air fryers cook food using convection which means they can mimic the high heat of an oven and broiler and give food a fried-like texture with just a small bit of oil. Plus, an air fryer takes about a third of the time to preheat than a conventional oven. Your favorite frozen shortcuts, weeknight dinner staples, and sweet treats can be easily adapted to air frying.
RECIPES
Salon

Why yellow cake is so important to Black celebrations

Early in my relationship with my current partner, he threw a small birthday party for me. We went to a local bakery a few days before the party to order a cake. When the baker asked what kind I wanted, I said yellow cake with chocolate frosting. The baker had no idea what a yellow cake was, and my boyfriend said that yellow wasn't a flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Is fresh mozzarella worth the hype? Absolutely. Here are the recipes to prove it

Creamy smooth, buttery rich and as fresh as a chilled glass of milk, the varying forms of fresh mozzarella are one of life’s greatest joys. I’m not referring to the factory-made, plastic-wrapped blocks of mozzarella found in the dairy case. I’m talking about the soft, delicate mozzarella usually sold in liquid and housed with the specialty cheeses.  In a side-by-side comparison, I find that fresh mozzarella offers a much more satisfying flavor and texture than the regular stuff, which makes...
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Deep & Smooth Chocolate Cake Recipe (Food Allergy Safe)

This deep chocolate cake is ideal for those who suffer from food allergy because it’s a gluten-free and dairy-free. Wonderful treat for a party! You will need around 50 minutes to get this amazingly delicious chocolate cake. Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 310 grams’ caster sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Christina Tosi shares the secrets to making her show-stopping layer cakes

Chef, author and television personality Christina Tosi is joining TODAY to talk all about layer cakes. She shares her techniques for baking, frosting, stacking and decorating delicious cakes and shows us how to make red velvet and pancake-inspired layer cakes. I love the bold color contrast of rich, ruby-red velvet...
RECIPES
The Independent

You can make this chicken drumstick cassoulet for just £1

One of my favourite complete meals in a pot has to be cassoulet,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series. “You get the carb element from the beans, a lovely rich sauce and whatever you choose as the hero ingredient. Here I have gone for chicken drumsticks, which are affordable and delicious.”Chicken drumstick cassouletMakes: 1 portionIngredients:2 chicken drumsticks, skin on½ red onion, sliced200g cannellini beans (from a 400g tin), drainedPinch of dried oregano200g chopped tomatoes (from a 400g tin)½ vegetable stock cubeOlive oilSalt and pepperMethod:1. Season the chicken drumsticks with salt and pepper, then pan-fry in...
RECIPES
bakemag.com

Milk Bar introduces pancake layer cake

The latest sweet treat from Milk Bar combines a popular breakfast food and dessert in a unique way. The popular baking brand’s new Pancake Cake provides a unique taste and texture perfect for large groups. The six-inch cake has pancake layers stacked between brown sugar cookie butter, maple frosting...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy