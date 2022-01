Bridge Industrial and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) announced the establishment of a joint venture to develop warehousing in urban infill locations in core markets across the U.S. PSP Investments and Bridge Industrial have allocated US$ 550 million in equity to the joint venture with an option to re-up for a further US$ 550 million, to bring the commitment to US$ 1.1 billion. The joint venture will see the deployment of a build-to-core strategy in supply-constrained U.S. markets, creating more warehouse space to support the global shift to e-commerce.

