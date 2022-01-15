ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

6 people shot outside Oregon concert; suspect not in custody

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon say six people were shot during a concert Friday night at an event hall in Eugene. The police chief says at least one person was in critical condition. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the WOW Hall in Eugene around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The gunfire erupted in a parking lot behind the venue.

Police say the suspected shooter ran away from the scene and was not in custody. Investigators haven’t determined whether the shooting was targeted or random. The police chief described “chaos” at the scene when officers arrived. He said investigators hadn’t received much information from possible witnesses.

This story is developing.

