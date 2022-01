It's been a while since I put up a Pretty Packaging article here at Screen Anarchy, and frankly, the last few months didn't exactly entice me to write many of these. But trust Glasgow-based distributor Anime Limited to shake me out of my slump, with one of their Ultimate Edition Blu-ray releases. In the past, these have ranged from crazy to crazier, but all of them are great and have earned the title.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO