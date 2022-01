I’m 27, and my partner and I have lived together since December 2020 and had been together for about a year before that. Our relationship is going well overall, and we’ve talked a little bit about getting married. The problem is that I haven’t told him the specifics about my debt. He knows that I have student loans, but since they’ve been on hold since the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve been conveniently ignoring them. (I owe about $60,000 total between undergrad and my master’s degree in teaching, and yes, I know it’s bad that I’m in denial.) I also have about $15,000 in credit card debt, mostly from my early 20s. I pay the minimums every month. (Again, I know this is bad.)

