Premier League

Norwich 2 Everton 1: Canaries nick first Prem win since November as pressure builds on Toffees to sack Rafa Benitez

By Mark Irwin
 3 days ago
NORWICH nicked a vital 2-1 win against Everton at Carrow Road as the Canaries kept their survival hopes alive.

It was their first Premier League win since November but the victory piled pressure on flailing Toffees boss Rafa Benitez.

Norwich raced into a 2-0 lead against Everton at Carrow Road Credit: PA
Max Aarons was involved in the build-up to Michael Keane's own-goal Credit: Getty

A Michael Keane own-goal and an Adam Idah strike saw the home side race into a 2-0 lead before half-time.

Richarlison made it a nervy ending for the home fans on the hour mark but Dean Smith's side held on for a vital three points.

MORE TO FOLLOW...

Keane turned into his own net after 16 minutes Credit: Rex
Adam Idah made it 2-0 on 18 minutes Credit: Reuters
It was another close range finish from the Irishman Credit: Reuters

