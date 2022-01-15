Norwich 2 Everton 1: Canaries nick first Prem win since November as pressure builds on Toffees to sack Rafa Benitez
NORWICH nicked a vital 2-1 win against Everton at Carrow Road as the Canaries kept their survival hopes alive.
It was their first Premier League win since November but the victory piled pressure on flailing Toffees boss Rafa Benitez.
A Michael Keane own-goal and an Adam Idah strike saw the home side race into a 2-0 lead before half-time.
Richarlison made it a nervy ending for the home fans on the hour mark but Dean Smith's side held on for a vital three points.
MORE TO FOLLOW...
