Soccer

Harry Charsley bags brace as Mansfield celebrate another home win over Walsall

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
In-form Mansfield chalked up their seventh home League Two win in a row and an eighth league victory from their last nine to leap into the play-off spots as a Harry Charsley brace saw off visiting Walsall 2-0.

Mansfield had the edge in the first half and saw two efforts cleared off the line.

Tom Leak denied Jordan Bowery on the line after seven minutes and Hayden White then kept out a Stephen McLaughlin header from a 21st-minute corner.

But George Miller forced a great one-handed save from Nathan Bishop from his powerful 36th-minute shot and George Maris was hurt making a goal-line clearance with his head after 56 minutes, getting in the way of a Miller shot after he had cut in from the right.

But – just before the hour mark – Stags broke through as Walsall failed to clear Elliott Hewitt’s throw from the right and interval substitute Charsley hammered home the loose ball through a crowd of players from 12 yards.

Carl Rushworth denied both Bowery and Oliver Hawkins before Charsley made it safe one minute from time as he smashed home from the right of the box after a superb series of exchanged passes down the right with Bowery.

