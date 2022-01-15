ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Barrow leave Colchester hovering above relegation zone

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZEuC_0dmjoZxM00

Barrow claimed a crucial 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Colchester in League Two.

Tom Dallison’s own goal was added to by substitute Josh Kay as Barrow moved seven points above the relegation zone, four points ahead of third-bottom Colchester.

Colchester went close in the third minute when Freddie Sears’ powerful effort from the edge of the area was well saved by goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Barrow almost went ahead midway through the first half when Jacob Wakeling’s header from a corner flashed inches wide.

Colchester keeper Jake Turner saved from James Jones’ low effort while seconds later, Wakeling’s flicked header flew just wide.

Turner pushed away Barrow midfielder Tom White’s effort early in the second half before the visitors took a 53rd-minute lead when Patrick Brough’s cross into the six-yard box hit Colchester debutant Dallison and flew into the net.

Turner foiled Ollie Banks soon after but Colchester came close to equalising with 16 minutes to go when Luke Chambers’ effort hit the bar, after Dallison had helped on Alan Judge’s free-kick.

But Kay came off the bench and swept home a low strike from Jamie Devitt’s pass in stoppage time to seal Barrow’s vital win and condemn Colchester to a fourth straight league defeat.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mark Cooper hails Barrow’s win at Colchester

Barrow boss Mark Cooper said his side’s 2-0 triumph at struggling Colchester was a “great result” for the club. Tom Dallison’s own goal and substitute Josh Kay’s stoppage-time strike sealed the Bluebirds’ win, moving them seven points clear of the League Two relegation zone.
SOCCER
newschain

Colchester forward Freddie Sears available against Barrow

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins will have leading scorer Freddie Sears available for Saturday’s League Two clash with Barrow. Sears, along with Armando Dobra, missed Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Forest Green through illness, but has since returned to training and both men are back in contention. Frank Nouble,...
SOCCER
newschain

Colchester pair to undergo late fitness tests ahead of Barrow clash

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins will check on Freddie Sears and Armando Dobra ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Barrow. The pair missed Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Forest Green through illness and will be assessed. Wimbledon striker Corie Andrews made his debut in that game after completing...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Sears
Person
Ollie Banks
Person
Josh Kay
Person
Tom Dallison
Person
Jamie Devitt
Person
Paul Farman
Person
Luke Chambers
Person
Patrick Brough
newschain

Carlisle keep unbeaten run going with draw against Hartlepool

Improving Carlisle extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to five games with a 0-0 draw against stubborn visitors Hartlepool. The Cumbrians hit the crossbar while Pools could have gained only a second away league win of the campaign were it not for home goalkeeper Mark Howard. Ben Killip...
SOCCER
newschain

Wigan’s comeback win moves them into the top two in League One

Wigan came from behind to beat 2-1 at the Mazuma Stadium and climb to second in Sky Bet League One,. Cole Stockton gave the hosts an early lead but a goal from WIll Keane in first-half added-time and a header from substitute Stephen Humphrys 16 minutes from time gave Leam Richardson’s men the points.
SPORTS
newschain

Will Randall scores late winner as promotion-chasing Sutton beat Colchester

Will Randall struck a stoppage-time winner to secure promotion-chasing Sutton a 3-2 win over struggling Colchester. Colchester took a third-minute lead when debutant Owura Edwards’ 25-yard strike beat keeper Dean Bouzanis, after Brendan Wiredu had won possession well in midfield. But Sutton equalised in the ninth minute through Isaac...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colchester#Relegation
newschain

Keith Millen sees positives after Carlisle draw with Hartlepool

Carlisle manager Keith Millen watched his side drop points at home for a second successive game but had few complaints after a goalless League Two draw with Hartlepool. The Cumbrians are now unbeaten in five league outings and have conceded just twice in six games. Millen is guiding them well...
SOCCER
newschain

Stevenage end Crawley’s unbeaten run as substitute Luke Norris strikes

Luke Norris stepped off the bench to score the winner for struggling Stevenage as they recorded an important 2-1 victory against in-form Crawley. The result – Boro’s second win in three games – opened up an eight-point gap between them and the League Two relegation zone, while this was a first defeat in six games for Crawley.
SOCCER
newschain

Bruce Anderson’s brace earns Livingston victory over Dundee

Bruce Anderson’s well-taken double earned Livingston a 2-0 cinch Premiership victory over dismal Dundee at the Tony Macaroni Stadium. After a goalless first 45 minutes in the first fixture after the rescheduled winter break, the Livi striker struck twice from close range early in the second half, with James McPake’s side unable to offer a response.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Harrison Dunk helps Cambridge down Doncaster

Harrison Dunk’s first goal in 140 matches helped Cambridge secure a 3-1 win at home to Doncaster. The visitors missed a host of first-half chances, with Joe Dodoo’s header down into the ground bouncing over the crossbar and Kyle Knoyle flashing an effort wide against his old club.
SOCCER
newschain

Malky Mackay believes other teams will take interest in manner of Staggies’ win

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes their 3–1 victory over Motherwell is the kind of result that will make other teams in the cinch Premiership sit up and take notice. The Staggies went into half-time with the advantage after a Sondre Solholm Johansen own goal in stoppage time but the Steelmen threatened to turn the game on its head at the start of the second half.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy