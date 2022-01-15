ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves 3 Southampton 1: Jimenez and Coady score as Ward-Prowse wonder goal fails to stop Bruno Lage’s side move eighth

By Tom Barclay
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ig98j_0dmjo4vK00

WOLVES moved eighth in the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Southampton at Molineux.

Raul Jimenez dispatched a first half penalty to give the hosts the lead after Jan Bednarek had fouled Rayan Ait Nouri inside the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rMfl_0dmjo4vK00
Jimenez gave Wolves the lead from the penalty spot eight minutes before half time Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tu6iB_0dmjo4vK00
Coady netted Wolves' second from close range Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwPO9_0dmjo4vK00
Ward-Prowse pulled one back for the visitors with a stunning free-kick Credit: PA

Referee Michael Salisbury originally failed to point to the spot, but following a VAR check a penalty was given.

And Jimenez made no mistake, sending Fraser Forster the wrong way for his fourth goal of the season.

Wolves then doubled their lead 14 minutes into the second half when Conor Coady bundled home Max Kilman's header from close range after the initial effort had come back off the post.

James Ward-Prowse scored a REMARKABLE consolation strike late on with a 35-yard free-kick but it wasn't enough as Adama Traore made sure of the points late on with a third for the home side.

The victory sees Wolves move level on points with seventh place Manchester United.

Southampton remain 12th, 11 points above the relegation zone.

More to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLj9O_0dmjo4vK00
Southampton suffered their seventh Premier League defeat of the season Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yN0nw_0dmjo4vK00
The Mexican celebrated by putting the ball under his shirt Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaRVA_0dmjo4vK00
Wolves are solidifying themselves as a top eight Prem side once more Credit: Getty

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Wolves Fans' Verdict v Southampton: A battling display

Our Wolves fans have their say on the club’s 3-1 win over Southampton. Wolves never came close to showing the kind of quality they unfurled at Old Trafford – not remotely, but once again the determination, superb work-ethic and the organisation that epitomises this increasingly admirable outfit won the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Conor Coady
Shropshire Star

Bruno Lage 'proud' to have Conor Coady as Wolves captain

Bruno Lage insists he is ‘proud’ to have Conor Coady as his Wolves captain and says the defender deserved his strike against Southampton. Coady has been in superb form for a number of months now, prompting many fans and pundits to say he is in the best purple patch of his Wolves career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Conor Coady describes ‘incredible moment’ after ending long Molineux drought for Wolves

Wolves skipper Conor Coady was delighted after ending his six-year Molineux goal drought.The defender scored his first home league goal for Wolves in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton.Raul Jimenez’s penalty and Adama Traore’s stoppage-time strike left the hosts eighth in the Premier League despite James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick for the Saints.It was Coady’s first home goal since scoring in the League Cup against Crawley in 2016.The England international told the club’s website: “It’s not a good enough stat that, is it, really? I enjoyed that more than anything because I’ve waited to score at this ground in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Manchester United#Ward Prowse#Molineux#Var
The Independent

What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez’s sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how “upbeat” the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his “legacy”.Benitez’s entire reign was really the end result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves manager Lage delighted with Gomes debut

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has heaped praise on youngster Toni Gomes. The 22-year-old made his debut in the win over Southampton on Saturday. "He has just trained two or three times with us, working the strategy and the way we play, and we decided to play him instead of changing too many players," Lage told the Express & Star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to return to Arsenal early from Africa Cup of Nations over heart issue

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to Arsenal early from the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon’s football federation (FEGAFOOT) confirming his early departure.The Gunners striker has been in Cameroon but has not yet featured in the tournament in Cameroon after he was positive for Covid-19.And now cardiac lesions have been found in tests conducted.Aubameyang missed his side’s opener against Comoros after contracting coronavirus and was then ruled out of Friday’s clash against Ghana due to a minor heart concern.Gabon announced last week that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had been found to have “cardiac lesions”.The problem was...
SOCCER
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
308K+
Followers
5K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy