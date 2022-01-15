Wolves 3 Southampton 1: Jimenez and Coady score as Ward-Prowse wonder goal fails to stop Bruno Lage’s side move eighth

WOLVES moved eighth in the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Southampton at Molineux.

Raul Jimenez dispatched a first half penalty to give the hosts the lead after Jan Bednarek had fouled Rayan Ait Nouri inside the area.

Jimenez gave Wolves the lead from the penalty spot eight minutes before half time Credit: Getty

Coady netted Wolves' second from close range Credit: Getty

Ward-Prowse pulled one back for the visitors with a stunning free-kick Credit: PA

Referee Michael Salisbury originally failed to point to the spot, but following a VAR check a penalty was given.

And Jimenez made no mistake, sending Fraser Forster the wrong way for his fourth goal of the season.

Wolves then doubled their lead 14 minutes into the second half when Conor Coady bundled home Max Kilman's header from close range after the initial effort had come back off the post.

James Ward-Prowse scored a REMARKABLE consolation strike late on with a 35-yard free-kick but it wasn't enough as Adama Traore made sure of the points late on with a third for the home side.

The victory sees Wolves move level on points with seventh place Manchester United.

Southampton remain 12th, 11 points above the relegation zone.

More to follow.

Southampton suffered their seventh Premier League defeat of the season Credit: Getty

The Mexican celebrated by putting the ball under his shirt Credit: Getty

Wolves are solidifying themselves as a top eight Prem side once more Credit: Getty

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

⚽