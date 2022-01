New Jersey now requires Asian American and Pacific Islander history as part of its public school curriculum, the second state in the nation to do so. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, signed the law Tuesday mandating school districts to teach students in grades K-12 starting in the 2022-2023 school year about the contributions of AAPIs. The bill’s signing comes after it was approved by the New Jersey Legislature in December and follows Illinois, which also signed similar legislation last year.

EDUCATION ・ 9 HOURS AGO