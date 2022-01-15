ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Exercising the right to vote

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Exercising the right to vote

There is nothing more fundamental than voting rights.

Our government is one of the People, by the People, and for the People. We believe in a republic where the people decide who will represent them. Our United States Constitution that is the document that outlines how our government works.

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 guarantees that every citizens no matter of race, sex or national origin has the right to vote if they are a citizen of this country.

When we hear of bills being passed to suppress and make it harder to vote, this is not guaranteeing the right to vote.

Even to hear that some state legislators would have the right to change who voters vote for is not guaranteeing the free and fair elections.

Earl A. Rients

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Voting rights should respect the will of the people | Letters

Since I was 18, I have voted in every election in Florida — 58 years of votes for either Republican and Democrats on the ballots. I consider the ballot box a scared trust not to be abused. I always felt that my vote was welcomed and that no matter what political party was then in power, my right to vote would be protected. I no longer feel this way.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Freeman

Letter: Protecting voting rights should be top priority

I am writing to express my concern over the lack of protection for our voting rights that this Congress exhibits. While Republicans at many levels continue to push and pass voter-suppression laws in the name of preventing voter fraud, the Democrats in Congress fail to evade the filibuster and push voter-protection laws into place.
ELECTIONS
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 17: gun violence and homicides in Tucson, Sen. Sinema unreachable, divided politics, voting rights

I have repeatedly tried to contact Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s offices (Washington D.C., Tucson and Phoenix) to express my opposition to her entrenched views on reforming the filibuster, supporting voting rights legislation and moving forward on the nation’s infrastructure needs. After listening to her obligatory “thanks for calling since your views and opinions are so important to me” message I am then told that “sorry, my inbox is full so please do call back later!” What better illustration of a senator who remains deaf, disconnected and dismissive of the very residents of Arizona who elected her to office? Guess it’s time for a new answering machine, senator?
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

What is the new Voting Rights Act, and why do Republicans (and some Democrats) stand in the way of it?

Another Martin Luther King Day has come to pass without voting reform, but if Democrats have their way, that won’t be the case for long.Congressional Democrats have been pushing for years to expand voting access to little success, and had hoped to get a package of legislation named for civil rights icon and US representative John Lewis done by this MLK Day.Those hopes were dashed when senators moved a planned MLK Day vote back because of a massive snow storm in Washington and Hawaii senator Brian Schatz coming down with Covid.The Senate is back in session on Tuesday, where...
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times If you get into an argument with a Republican about the GOP’s lamentable support for voting rights and its fractured relationship with Black Americans, it won’t be long before your rhetorical sparring partner bellows “Robert Byrd” at you and declares the argument over. The logic here, if it even can be called that, is that […] The post About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up significant legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction. Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Martin Luther King III said though he was marking the federal holiday named for his […] The post On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Two major past backers of Kyrsten Sinema are threatening to end their support if she won't relent on the filibuster and get election reform done: EMILY's List and NARAL.

A fresh sign of rising (and almost-surely-unsuccessful) pressure from the left. What happened: EMILY's List, which aims to elect pro-choice Democratic women and can be a key factor in party primaries, blasted out a statement Monday threatening to pull its support for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in the future if she doesn't support changes to the filibuster needed to enact an election reform bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
