HONOLULU (KITV4) -Light winds with cool mornings and warm afternoons through Friday. Tonight, mostly clear skies, low rain chances and cool weather. Lows in the middle 60s. Wednesday, generally dry and pleasant weather with light winds and mostly sunny skies. A few showers will be possible over windward slopes and coasts, mainly over the eastern islands during nights and mornings, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 HOURS AGO