76ers -2.5 The Washington Wizards have seemed to be trending downwards for the last few months. Washington began the season by going on a 10-5 run and only losing seven games through the first two months of the season. However, an untimely entrance into the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols by star shooting guard Bradley Beal, as well as a crumbling of Washington’s top-10 defense, lead the Wizards to go 5-9 through the month of December. Over their last 10 games, Washington has gone 5-5, including a three-game winning streak which was snapped last Saturday against the shorthanded Portland Trailblazers.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO