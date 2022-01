If a person goes to the Midland Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, it may be a while before they are admitted to the hospital, if that is required. Midland Health officials said Tuesday morning that 21 patients were waiting for a hospital bed, because of the increased activity. That activity includes an increased number of COVID patients. As of Tuesday morning, that number was 103 (47.4 percent of the inpatients).

MIDLAND, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO