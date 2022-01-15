ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins expected to stick with Tua Tagovailoa, no longer pursue Deshaun Watson

By Tribune News Service
Denver Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Miami Dolphins head coach will likely have to like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As the Dolphins have set up a slate of seven interviews for the vacancy created by firing former coach Brian Flores, multiple reports came out on Saturday morning indicating the franchise plans to move forward with Tagovailoa...

Community Policy