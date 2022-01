When one thinks of the villains of Dragon Ball Z, most likely fans' minds will jump to antagonists like Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu, but there were still plenty of other brawlers that fought for the dark side against the Z Fighters. Dabura might not been as prominent as the being that killed him, Majin Buu, but one fan has brought back the demon lord using some spot-on Cosplay, with the main series of Dragon Ball Super showing no signs of bringing back the villain that was ultimately destroyed by the creature he worked so hard to free under the watchful eye of Babidi.

COMICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO