Public Safety

South Dakota Pizza Driver Fakes Kidnapping to Get a Break From Hubby: Cops

By Anna Venarchik
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
A young South Dakota woman has admitted she just wanted “a break” from her husband when she faked her own kidnapping, authorities said. Last February, the woman’s husband received a panicked call from his wife, a 22-year-old Domino’s...

www.thedailybeast.com

TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter’s Bail Revoked After Cops Find AR-15 in His Car During DUI Arrest

A man charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot had his pretrial release revoked Tuesday after a dramatic arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated. James Tate Grant was arrested for drunk driving in a Wake County, North Carolina in December. He told the police who flagged him down that he had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6, charging documents state. Grant attempted to get away during the arrest, according to police, but then dropped to the ground and said, “Just kill me now. It’s over.” In his car, the cops found an AR-15, 60 rounds of ammunition, and combat fatigues. Conditions of his bail as he awaits trial for allegedly assaulting a police officer on Jan. 6 prohibited firearm possession, excessive drinking, and drug use, leading the Justice Department to request he be remanded into custody. He had previously tested positive for amphetamines twice, noted Judge Timothy Kelly, who ordered Grant’s incarceration, saying “There seems to be a toxic combination of substance abuse problems, alleged mental health issues and repeated access to firearms that poses a really serious threat to the community.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
TheDailyBeast

Boyfriend Nabbed After Houston Teen Shot 22 Times While Walking Her Dog

The Houston Police Department announced Tuesday it arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Diamond Alvarez, a 16-year-old girl shot 22 times while walking her dog. Police said Alvarez’s boyfriend, 17-year-old Frank Deleon Jr., was set to meet with Alvarez at a park after she discovered he was cheating on her with another woman. There, he allegedly shot the high school honors student 22 times before fleeing, leaving her dog to run home alone. Detectives worked with the community to locate Deleon, who was arrested Monday night and charged with murder. “HPD expresses its heartfelt condolences to Ms. Alvarez’s family and looks forward to following this case through the courts as we seek justice on her behalf,” it said.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Tesla Driver Faces First Felony Charge for Car Crash Involving Autopilot

A California Tesla driver who was using the Autopilot system when he sped past a red light, hit a car, and kill its two occupants has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, according to the Associated Press. Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, became the first person accused of a felony for a crash involving a popular automated driving system. It is the latest in a series of criminal charges involving autonomous driving systems, coming nearly two years after an Uber driver involved in a test program was charged for negligent homicide after his SUV struck and killed a pedestrian. The new charges were first filed in October, but they only surfaced last week. Riad has pleaded not guilty to the two charges, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23. Riad and Tesla are also the subjects of civil lawsuits filed by the victim’s family over the 2019 incident.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Teacher Charged After Leaving Kids Home Alone ‘Two Days and Two Nights,’ Cops Say

A teacher who left two young kids in her care home alone for days on end is now facing charges, according to Connecticut police. Kerry Lyn Caviasca faces two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment for leaving the 9- and 11-year-old kids alone, cops said. It was not immediately clear what the 36-year-old’s relationship was to the kids who were left alone, but police said she had left them to fend for themselves “for two days and two nights.” Caviasca is currently on leave from teaching at Waterbury Public Schools, according to local outlets, and was released on a $5,000 “non-surety bond.” She is expected to appear in court later this month.
TheDailyBeast

Skier Charged After Little Girl Dies in French Alps Crash

A 40-year-old man was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a little British girl who was killed after a collision in the French alps while she was learning to ski. “The skier involved in the death has been indicted for manslaughter,” a source told the Daily Mail. The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, has been in custody since Saturday in eastern France. He was allegedly skiing over “a slight bump” at a high rate of speed just before the crash, witnesses told the outlet. He collided with 5-year-old Ophélie, who was taking a beginners lesson during a stay at a resort in the Haute-Savoie region.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Synagogue Hostage-Taker Had ‘Mental Health Issues,’ Brother Says

The feds on Sunday identified the gunman who was shot dead after taking four hostages in a dramatic 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram. On Saturday morning, the British national held four people captive at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, at one point demanding the release of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted and imprisoned for trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. The standoff ended hours later, around 9 p.m., when an elite FBI SWAT team stormed the synagogue, killing Akram. All four hostages—including the congregation’s rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker—made it out safely.
MENTAL HEALTH
