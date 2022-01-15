South Dakota Pizza Driver Fakes Kidnapping to Get a Break From Hubby: Cops

A man charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot had his pretrial release revoked Tuesday after a dramatic arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated. James Tate Grant was arrested for drunk driving in a Wake County, North Carolina in December. He told the police who flagged him down that he had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6, charging documents state. Grant attempted to get away during the arrest, according to police, but then dropped to the ground and said, “Just kill me now. It’s over.” In his car, the cops found an AR-15, 60 rounds of ammunition, and combat fatigues. Conditions of his bail as he awaits trial for allegedly assaulting a police officer on Jan. 6 prohibited firearm possession, excessive drinking, and drug use, leading the Justice Department to request he be remanded into custody. He had previously tested positive for amphetamines twice, noted Judge Timothy Kelly, who ordered Grant’s incarceration, saying “There seems to be a toxic combination of substance abuse problems, alleged mental health issues and repeated access to firearms that poses a really serious threat to the community.”

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO