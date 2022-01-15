ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Masked Bandits Snatch $1M in Jewelry From Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli

By Anna Venarchik
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fresh out of prison, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have suffered another blow after burglars swiped a million dollars worth of jewelry from...

www.thedailybeast.com

Related
TVLine

Full House's Lori Loughlin 'Devastated' in Wake of Bob Saget's Death

Lori Loughlin is remembering former Full House co-star Bob Saget for his “kind heart and quick wit” following his sudden death at the age of 65. “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” Loughlin said in a statement to TVLine. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.” Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Lori Loughlin ‘Feels Violated’ After Los Angeles Home Robbery: $1 Million in Jewelry Allegedly Stolen

An emotional ordeal. Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were victims of a home burglary earlier this month, Us Weekly confirms. “The family weren’t at home when the intruders broke in, but Lori still feels violated by what happened,” a source exclusively tells Us of the 57-year-old Full House alum. “It was a very emotional day for her.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcamax.com

Lori Loughlin's jewelry stolen during robbery

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli had $1 million of jewelry stolen during a recent burglary. The 57-year-old actress and Mossimo, 58, had their Los Angeles home broken into on January 3, when masked thieves entered through their bedroom window and raided the actress' jewelry box, TMZ reports. Neither Lori nor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

‘Devastated’ Lori Loughlin praises late Bob Saget’s ‘kind heart’

A “devastated” Lori Loughlin mourned the loss of her former “Full House” co-star Bob Saget after his tragic death this weekend. “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend, he was my family,” Loughlin, 57, told Page Six in a statement. “I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Pens Tribute To Bob Saget: My Mom Is ‘Heart Broken’

The former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant paid tribute to the comedy icon and her mom’s longtime co-star. Olivia Jade, 22, penned an emotional tribute to Bob Saget on her Instagram Story on Tuesday January 11. The YouTuber and reality star shared the Full House cast’s tribute to their former co-star and mentioned that she was keeping her mom Lori Loughlin, the rest of her co-stars, and the rest of the Saget family in her thoughts, as they grieve the TV legend’s passing.
CELEBRITIES
Lori Loughlin
Mossimo Giannulli
TMZ.com

Kylie Jenner Gets Permanent Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

Kylie Jenner got another layer of protection after a judge ordered an obsessed fan to stay clear of her for 5 years. Kylie's been dogged by a guy who's been showing up at her Holmby Hills home over the last year. He was arrested in December after violating a temporary restraining order by going to her house and buzzing the gate.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

"Devastated" Lori Loughlin Reflects on Bob Saget's "Kind Heart and Quick Wit"

As family, friends and fans mourn the loss of Bob Saget, his Full House co-star Lori Loughlin is opening up about her long-term friendship with the comedian. The 57-year-old actress—who co-starred alongside the comedian in both Full House and Fuller House—said in a statement to E! News, "Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby."
CELEBRITIES
#Jewelry Box#Bandits#South American#House
KTVB

Lori Loughlin Victim of $1 Million in Stolen Jewelry Following Home Robbery

Lori Loughlin's home was hit by robbers, who made off with $1 million in stolen jewelry. According to multiple reports, Loughlin's L.A. home was hit on Jan. 3. TMZ, which first broke the news, reports the thieves allegedly smashed a bedroom window to make their way inside. The outlet also reports cops have surveillance footage, which shows the thieves were dressed in all black, wore masks and stole Loughlin's jewelry box containing incredibly expensive items.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

