ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The #BettyWhiteChallenge highlights the growth of animal philanthropy and the role of rescues

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGFjq_0dmjjnTH00
Betty White had three dogs in 1954, including ‘Stormy,’ a Saint Bernard. Bettmann/Getty Images

Melissa L. Caldwell, University of California, Santa Cruz

Betty White’s death on Dec. 31, 2021, inspired countless remembrances and celebrations of her life and her brilliant comedic work on television.

The actress also had a lifelong love of animals, especially dogs. She treasured animals as companions and supported efforts to improve their welfare as an actress, advocate and donor. Inspired by this legacy, White’s fans are encouraging people across the country to honor her by making their own charitable contributions of at least US$5 to an animal rescue of their choice on Jan. 17, 2022 – the day that would have been White’s 100th birthday.

Known as the #BettyWhiteChallenge, this campaign has spread rapidly on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnreT_0dmjjnTH00

Compassion economies

This outpouring of public support offers a good opportunity to take a closer look at how Americans, especially people like me, care for animals.

I currently have three rescued pets: a 13-year-old coonhound, a bloodhound and a feisty cat that keeps everyone in line. My family has also fostered more than 25 coonhounds and bloodhounds.

I’m also an ethnographer of caregiving, compassion and charity, as well as a longtime volunteer with several animal rescues – nonprofits that are largely volunteer-run and care for animals in need of new homes. I study how people come together to save animals and find them their “forever homes.”

The growth of rescue organizations is one big reason why the estimated number of adoptable animals that are euthanized every year appears to be declining. Precise figures are unavailable, but somewhere between 1 million and 2 million dogs and cats are killed every year. According to the statistics that are available, that is down from approximately 2.6 million a decade ago.

Efforts to improve animal welfare are underway everywhere in the United States. One of my favorite examples occurred during the 2020 presidential election, when a rescued blind Bluetick Coonhound named Oscar became a local celebrity and rallying point for a politically fractured Alabama town.

The full scale and impact of this work is hard to see. More than 10,000 shelters, rescue organizations and sanctuaries collectively spend more than $4 billion annually to provide food, shelter, medical care, behavioral training and other care for the more than 6 million companion animals that enter U.S. shelters every year.

In addition to cats and dogs, animal shelters and rescue organizations may temporarily care for many other kinds of animals, including horses, goats, donkeys, reptiles, amphibians, birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and other rodents. Some organizations specialize in housing, feeding and obtaining medical care for other kinds of animals that have been abandoned and abused, such as cows, camels and elephants.

America’s rescue communities rely on what I and other experts call compassion economies.

In addition to grants from federal, state and local government sources, charitable donations flow from businesses, foundations and individuals. These gifts can be monetary or in-kind donations of medical services, food, shelter, toys and transportation. Americans also contribute through what may amount to millions of hours of volunteering.

In a 1993 appearance on the ‘Phil Donahue Show,’ Betty White urged Americans to do more to rescue animals.

The role of volunteers

Volunteers are often heralded as the backbone of any animal rescue operation. They play essential roles in terms of guaranteeing that animals get the exercise, socialization and nurturing they require while awaiting adoption.

There’s ample room for creativity. Rescue Readers is a program in which children and adults read to animals in the shelter, providing company for the animals and strengthening reading skills for the readers. Kitty Cuddlers help by socializing kittens until they are old enough and strong enough to be adopted.

And some people temporarily care for adoptable animals they do not plan to keep long term in their homes – a practice called fostering. Fostering animals not only frees up space and staffing at animal shelters, it helps animals recover from stress. Fosters can also teach animals to be good companions for their new families.

Volunteers can help in other ways, too.

Amateur and professional photographers can take attractive photographs of waiting animals and thereby increase their chances of being adopted. Pilots and drivers can pitch in, through groups like HoundPilot and Pilots N Paws, by transporting rescue animals to communities where they are more likely to be adopted.

And flight angels are airplane travelers who take along pets in transit as accompanied baggage. Once they land at their destination, a rescue organization picks up the transported companion animals.

The reasons why someone supports animal rescue efforts are often deeply personal. They might volunteer and make donations to honor their own beloved pets, because they are unable to have a pet of their own or because they are lonely and miss the companionship of having a pet.

Volunteering in animal rescue can make people feel like they are part of a community and that they are making real differences in the lives of animals and other people.

That has been especially apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people have felt disconnected from friends and family. People who foster animals describe the thrill of watching scared, sick animals blossom into healthy, happy pets that are ready for their “forever families.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XiXhe_0dmjjnTH00

A unifying force

Americans’ love for animals can sometimes transcend political differences. Some 36% of Republicans and Democrats alike are dog owners, for example.

Many people with companion animals in their homes do disagree about issues such as spaying and neutering policies, euthanasia or pet food.

But a shared love for animals allows animal lovers with conflicting viewpoints to work toward the common good in ways that may even mediate differences of opinion about race, gender and other issues.

Betty White regularly harnessed her camera-ready appeal to support animal charities.

[Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]

Melissa L. Caldwell, Professor of Anthropology, University of California, Santa Cruz

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
24/7 Wall St.

20 of the Most Family-Friendly Dogs

The benefits of owning a dog have been established for decades. It all boils down to the fact that canines make people happy and keep them healthier. For kids, puppies are a source of unconditional love and help them develop a sense of responsibility. But you have to pick the right breed. An active person […]
PETS
CBS Sacramento

Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Donahue
Person
Betty White
krcgtv.com

Rescue ranch in Union highlights farm animals up for adoption

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Staff at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, MO posted to their social media about their rescue animals looking for a fresh start in 2022 and forever homes. And some of their names are just as cute as they are. Staff at the ranch said Jimmy Neutron...
UNION, MO
CBS LA

Los Angeles Zoo Association Flooded With $70,000 In Donations On Betty White’s Birthday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 1,700 donations poured in from across the country and the globe and raised $70,389 to honor beloved actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday. The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, benefiting the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, was one of White’s favorite charities during her lifetime, and officials say they were blown away by her fans answering the call to meet the #BettyWhite Challenge on social media. “Betty would be so thrilled to see the outpouring of support in her honor,” GLAZA President Tom Jacobson said in a statement. White died on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Companion Animals#Volunteers#University Of California#Americans
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Slate

We Have a Sweet Income Stream, Thanks to My Parents—but It’s Built on a Lie

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About five years ago, my parents decided to go into a senior living community several states away. They couldn’t bear to part with their house, though, and offered it, rent-free, to my wife and myself, if we lived there. We knew we would be looking for our forever home soon and that their house is just a little too small for us to consider moving into for just two or three years. But we told my parents we just weren’t ready to take on the care of the property (it’s rather large). They really didn’t want the house to sit empty, so we decided we would figure out renters and manage the property and split the rent.
ECONOMY
luxuryrealestate.com

Philanthropy

For some, making it out the door on time is nothing short of a miracle. For others, miracles are life-changing events that alter your life the moment they happen. At RE/MAX, our agents make miracles happen every day, through the sale of every home. RE/MAX is proud to celebrate its...
CHARITIES
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy