It was an incredible senior year for University of Maine field hockey player Sydney Meader. The Boothbay native made significant contributions to her team’s first America East Conference championship and the school’s first trip to the NCAA Division I tournament. But for Meader, all good things don’t have to end. After she graduates in May, the pre-med/biology major still has two years of collegiate eligibility left.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO