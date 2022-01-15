ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIY fan reveals genius hack to clean white grouting permanently – & people are calling her method VERY brave

By Sarah Bull
 3 days ago

A DIY fan who got fed up of constantly scrubbing her bathroom grout has stunned fans by revealing the cheap and easy way she dealt with it once and for all.

Gee took to TikTok to share a video of the hack, which saw her using a tin of £12 paint to carefully paint the white grouting black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibr2c_0dmjjYBG00
Gee got sick of her white grout never looking clean, despite her scrubbing, so took drastic action Credit: Tiktok/@thesevenwonderzx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IEwt_0dmjjYBG00
She used a dark grey tile grout paint and a thin paintbrush to transform the tiles Credit: Tiktok/@thesevenwonderzx

"When the grout just never looked clean enough no matter how hard I scrubbed," she wrote on the video.

"I decided to paint the grout."

The clip showed her using a thin paintbrush to apply the paint to the lines.

But it was the cleaning up that really took the time.

The next thing Gee showed was herself scrubbing the walls with Pink Stuff cream cleaner - trying to get rid of the grey muck the excess paint had left behind.

"Scrub, scrub, more scrubbing - send help!" she wrote.

But all the hard work was worth it in the end, as Gee concluded the video by showing her finished bathroom - complete with bath ready for her to jump into.

"I love it!" she added.

However, some viewers found her makeover hard to watch, with one writing: "I had the fear during the scrub scrub."

"Haha me too!" Gee replied. "It honestly took forever!"

"Definitely trust the process! Love this!" another added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFQcf_0dmjjYBG00
Scrubbing off the excess paint was a time-consuming task, and one many found hard to watch Credit: Tiktok/@thesevenwonderzx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyikF_0dmjjYBG00
The finished bathroom, complete with a bath ready for Gee to jump into Credit: Tiktok/@thesevenwonderzx

"I used a white grout pen for mine, but it wasn't brilliant, I might use your idea," someone else commented.

"I have a grout pen as back up just incase it didn’t stick, I’ve used it to touch up in certain areas, this was a tedious job but deffo worth it!" Gee responded.

She also revealed she had actually used a dark grey paint - the Groutin Tile Grout Paint in dark grey.

