Crispy-Skinned Seared Trout Fillets with Lemon

One of my all-time favorite fishes to cook at home when I’m looking for a simple fish dinner is trout. Milder than salmon (and less expensive!) but with a similar flavor profile, trout fillets come with skin that crisps up beautifully when seared in a pan. Plus, it takes only a...
While potatoes come in all shapes and sizes, one thing seems to remain constant: a near universal love for these spud-y treats. From French fries, to baked potatoes, to mashed potatoes, and every thing else in between, there are so many ways to prepare this starchy treat. If you are looking for something that's slightly out-of-the-box when it comes to potatoes, we have the perfect recipe for you. These smashed potatoes are soft in the center and crispy on the outside, and they come with a lovely olive oil glaze with a hint of garlic powder. (Are you drooling yet?)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years I’ve become a dedicated Dawn dish soap devotee. I’ve put it to the test time and again, and it always comes out on top. Not only does it cut through the grease and clean dishes better than anything else I’ve tried, but it turns out this hard-working soap is also good for so much more than washing dishes.
A plate of tender tilapia is one of my favorite ways to serve a homemade meal even on the busiest of weeknights. Thanks to the air fryer, the fillets can go from thawed to crispy and browned faster than any pizza delivery. Plus, its mild flavor means the entire family approves — even discerning elementary-age palates! Here’s how I make perfect air fryer tilapia.
Creamy smooth, buttery rich and as fresh as a chilled glass of milk, the varying forms of fresh mozzarella are one of life’s greatest joys. I’m not referring to the factory-made, plastic-wrapped blocks of mozzarella found in the dairy case. I’m talking about the soft, delicate mozzarella usually sold in liquid and housed with the specialty cheeses.
In a side-by-side comparison, I find that fresh mozzarella offers a much more satisfying flavor and texture than the regular stuff, which makes...
Beef chow fun is a Cantonese stir-fried beef recipe. This easy beef chow fun recipe has tender steak, wide rice noodles and a flavorful sauce. It cooks in about 5 minutes once you've completed the prep!. Cuisine: Cantonese. Prep Time: 5 minutes plus 30 minutes to soak noodles. Cook Time:...
If eating more vegetables is one of your goals for the year, I have a fun idea to help you along (and no, I’m not going to suggest a salad): veggie fries! And in the hierarchy of veggie fries, there is absolutely nothing that compares to the irresistible crispy bite of jicama fries.
Mention lasagna and almost immediately, mouths start to salivate at the thought of all that melted cheese, layers of lasagna noodles, and just the right amount of spice to pair with cheesy garlic bread. Okay, don’t get carried away! Because the lasagna we’re making today has none of that…well, except...
These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Ready to take your cookout to the next level? Let's talk ribs. The secret to the best grilled ribs ever is . . . your oven. Slow-roasting your ribs in the oven before finishing them on the grill is the best method we've found for juicy, fall-off-the-bone ribs that don't require an expensive smoker or low temperature grill setup.
Salmon is a staple on my weeknight dinner roster. While I have a few tried-and-true recipes I’ve committed to memory, I’m always looking to switch things up — and this maple-glazed salmon has helped me do just that. Salmon fillets are topped with a pantry-friendly glaze made from maple syrup, miso, and soy sauce, then slow-roasted until flaky and glistening. It’s a simple-yet-satisfying dinner that’s sure to become a new family favorite.
Take the hearty salad classic up a notch with sweet potatoes and crispy chicken bits. You can also cook your own chicken for this salad recipe. We rely on a seasoned rotisserie chicken to make the crispy skin extra-flavourful, but you can substitute the skin with crispy bacon if you’re not using rotisserie chicken.
I decided to experiment with making a quick,very thin crust pizza today. I did a little research,decided on the formula and threw the dough together this morning. It would sit in a warm spot til supper needed to be made (about 8 hrs).I just wanted a small pizza. Surprisingly, 100g flour made a13 inch pizza. The crust was almost paper thin! The formula is easy to scale up,also.
Fried chicken, crispy chicken, chicken schnitzel: Is there another dish so ubiquitous and yet, so particular? Everyone has one, yes, but everyone has their own. Fried chicken is beloved globally. In the world of things that can be marinated, coated and fried, chicken is hard to beat. Once crispy and...
Whether you prefer links of breakfast sausage alongside your scrambled eggs in the morning or a bratwurst on the grill, andouille sausage alongside your favorite New Orleans eats or Italian sausage alongside your best pasta dish, one thing's for sure — there are a lot of different ways to chow down on some tasty sausages. In fact, according to AllRecipes, there are more than 200 different varieties of sausage in the United States alone. However, for most varieties, the same standard cooking methods and tips and tricks apply (so long as you're cooking your sausages in links, that is); and, while you might think that cooking sausage is easy, there are actually quite a few ways you might be messing up the process. To help you cook up the best batch of sausages of your life, we've gathered the top 13 mistakes everyone makes when cooking sausage, and what you need to do instead.
This keto lemon bars recipe is a zesty, sweet, and delicious slice, the perfect low-carb dessert or snack. This Keto Lemon Bars recipe makes 16 serves. 1 serving is one bar and has 2g net carbs. Leftover Low Carb Lemon Bars can be stored in the fridge for up to...
Crispy skin fish is a perfect example of a simple but high-reward technique that will make you feel like you’re in a fancy restaurant. The most important part of the technique below is starting with VERY dry fish. Moisture will cause the fillets to steam and stick to whatever surface you’re working with.
1 loaf day-old challah, about 1 lb. (500 g) cut into 1-inch (2.5-cm) slices. 1/4 cup (2 oz./60 g) firmly packed light brown sugar. Blackberries or raspberries for garnish (optional) Maple syrup for serving. Directions:. Butter the bottom of a large sauté pan. Set aside. In a large, shallow...
Preheat oven to 400°F. Trim and discard top 1/2 inch from garlic head. Place the garlic, cut-side up, on a sheet of foil; drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Wrap tightly in the foil; roast until the cloves are completely softened and jammy, about 40 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes. Squeeze the garlic cloves onto a cutting board; discard garlic skins. Using the flat side of a chef's knife, mash the garlic into a paste.
Comments / 1