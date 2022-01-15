City of Austin cold weather shelters activated Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Emergency Management has activated cold weather shelters Saturday as a strong cold front moves through Central Texas.

Those in need of a shelter for the night are asked to show up to the One Texas Center on Barton Springs Road between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Health screenings for COVID-19 will be done during registration.

For more information, you can call the 24/7 hotline at (512) 305-4233.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.