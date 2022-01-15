ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Gov. Baker’s office cites MIT tests results showing masks distributed across state school districts 98% effective, federal tests show effective rate below 50%

By Tom Matthews
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Gov. Charlie Baker’s office is now citing test results from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, claiming that the non-medical KN95 masks that were distributed to school districts across the state are 98% effective in filtration, however, federal tests results show an effective rate below 50%. According to MIT’s...

Steve
2d ago

Go to the OSHA website. Look up what mask they demand you wear for say…. Painting/ mold removal/ sanding/ lead paint removal. Then ask yourself if that piece of paper is going too stop the deadliest virus ever. By the way for comparison. If you wear your mask and can still smell say cigarette smoke just remember. The virus is thousands of times smaller

