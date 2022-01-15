Gov. Baker’s office cites MIT tests results showing masks distributed across state school districts 98% effective, federal tests show effective rate below 50%

Testing meant to detect unvaccinated students exposed to Covid-19 in schools is hitting supply and staffing challenges, according to school district leaders. As Covid-19 cases declined in November, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Education Department announced a new protocol to keep more students in the classroom. Under the program, unvaccinated students who are exposed to Covid-19 at school can avoid quarantine if they show no symptoms and test negative on a rapid antigen test. Students get tested again a week later and either quarantine for 10 days if positive or continue on in school if negative.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO