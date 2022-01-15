Linux 5.17 KVM Updates Deliver Intel AMX Support

When considering speakers for PC gaming, a soundbar isn’t the first thing that may come to mind. Typically associated with a home theater setup, a soundbar is a cost-effective way to get a more robust audio setup. When applying that logic to gaming, however, a soundbar does make more sense; having a way to elevate the audio quality to something home theater worthy furthers the overall experience. That’s the goal LG set for itself with the UltraGear GP9, which the brand sent to SPY for review. LG UltraGear GP9: What We Liked The UltraGear is pretty distinctive in its design, with its...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO