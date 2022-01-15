ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linux 5.17 KVM Updates Deliver Intel AMX Support

Cover picture for the articleThe Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes for Linux 5.17 bring several feature additions. First up, KVM with Linux 5.17 brings support for Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) debuting with Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors....

