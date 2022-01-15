Linux 5.17 KVM Updates Deliver Intel AMX Support

It’s CES, which means that HP is busting out a whole host of new laptops with upgraded internals to suit the new silicon coming from Intel. That includes a bunch of Elite-branded machines, including the Elite x360 1040 G9, EliteBook 1040 G9, EliteBook 800 G9 and EliteBook 600 series. All of them are getting 12th-generation Intel Core processors, a redesigned chassis, 16:10 display and optional 5G. Not to mention that HP is pledging that there is at least 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic in the machine’s body. All of those machines are expected to arrive in March, with pricing to be announced closer to release.
